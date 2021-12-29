2021 Year end: Sound Sultan, Ada Jesus, T. B. Joshua, Ibrahim Attahiru, Rachel Oniga, Nigerians VIPs wey die 2021

Di year 2021 don reach end and many big events happun witin di year including death.

Nigeria like every oda kontri for world witness many deaths of im pipo among dem na some prominent ones.

Dis pipo come from different sectors of di kontri from politics, military, religion and business.

Dem die due to different reasons; some die from sickness, some assassination, odas accident.

Ibrahim Attahiru

Inside five months wey im resume office as Nigeria Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru and ten oda military officers die for air crash near Kaduna international airport, Kaduna State.

Lieutenant General Attahiru bin dey travel go Kaduna from Abuja wen di crash happun on May 21.

Before di crash, General Attahiru bin dey seriously fight against Boko Haram.

Goment set up commission of inquiry to know di exact cause of im death.

Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau

E no too tey afta di army chief die, news break say leader of di outlawed Ahlus Sunnah group Lil Da'awati Wal Jihad alias Boko Haram, Abubakar Shekau don die.

Shekau blow imsef up sake of gbas gbos between militants wey loyal to am and di Islamic State West Africa Province.

ISWAP confam Shekau death.

TB Joshua death shock Nigerians

Anoda death wey shock Nigerians in 2021 na di death of Temitope Balogun Joshua, popularly known as TB Joshua.

Di founder of Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) die on June 5, some hours afta im finish church service for Lagos State.

TB Joshua, wey die at di age of 57, make name for imsef for media afta di collapse of one building for im church headquarter kill at least 115 pipo, most of dem foreigners.

Ahmed Gulak

Ahmed Gulak's demise also raised concerns among political elites in di kontri.

Gulak, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was killed by gunmen in Imo State in May.

Barrister Ahmed Gulak bin be one-time aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Gunmen for Imo State south-east Nigeria assassinate Gulak,as im dey om im way to catch flight to Abuja for Owerri airport.

Police say Gulak leave im hotel witout security men despite insecurity in for southeast state.

Imo State Police Command say bandits ambush am shoot am to death.

Yinka Odumakin

Yinka Odumakin, activist and former spokesman of pan-Yoruba group, Afenifere, die on 13 April, 2021 afta COVID-19 complications.

Im die for intensive care unit for Lagos State University Teaching Hospital.

Di human rights activist play serious role for National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) wey fight General Sani Abacha military regime afta di annulment of June 12 election.

Im also bin be one of di tok tok pesin for Southern and Middle Belt Leaders' Forum (SMBLF), di group wey dey represent tribes for South-West, South-South, South-East, and Middle Belt.

Chike Akunyili

Medical doctor Chike Akunyili, husband of late Dora Akunyili die for di hands of criminals wey attack im car, kill am on Tuesday, on September 28.

Im bin dey go attend memorial service for im wife wen some criminals waylay for Onitsha, Anambra state.

Akunyili bin dey treat many pipo for free wen im dey alive.

Lateef Jakande

Lagos State lost im first civilian govnor, Lateef Jakande, alias Baba Kekere, on February 11, at di age of 91.

Jakande rule lagos state from October 1, 1979, to December 31, 1983.

Im do major development projects for education, health and housing including several low-cost housing estates across Lagos State.

Sani Dangote

Vice president of Dangote Group, Sani Dangote, die on November 15.

Dangote die for United States but dem cari im come back Nigeria, bury am for im home state Kano, North West Nigeria.

Mama Taraba

Former Nigerian Women Minister, Hajiya Aisha Alhassan, aka Mama Taraba also die for 2021.

She die for hospital for Cairo, Egypt, on May 7 afta short illness.

She bin also be former senator representing Taraba North.

She run for govnor for Taraba state for 2015 and 2019 elections.

Prince Tony Momoh

For early 2021, one of di pillars of di ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Minister of Information and Culture minister die.

Oga Momoh na longtime friend of president Muhammadu Buhari.

Im serve as chairman Media and Publicity of di All Nigeria People's Party (ANPP) Campaign Organisation for 2003 and 2007 elections and also as Chairman of di Congress for Progressive Change (CPC).

Ndubuisi Kanu

Di former military administrator of Imo State, Ndubuisi Kanu, die January 13 afta brief sickness.

Im die at di age of 78.

Kanu bin also serve as military administrator of Lagos State.

Im bin be popular member of di National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), group wey bin fight to make June 12 election wey General Ibrahim Babangida annul a reality.

Obadiah Mailafia

Obadiah Mailafia na former Deputy Governor of di Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Mailafia, im bin be presidential candidate of African Democratic Congress for 2019 presidential election.

Before im die, Department of State Services (DSS) bin invite am sake of im comments on di insecurity for di kontri.

Mailafia die at di age 64 years afta brief sickness.

Ibrahim Mantu

Nigeria lost one of im ogbonge politicians, former Deputy Senate President Ibrahim Mantu.

Mantu bin sick, come die on August 17.

Im serve as senator representing Plateau Central Senatorial District for Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) platform from 1999.

E also be National Chairman, of one time Peoples Democratic Alliance, and National Publicity Secretary of one time United Nigeria Congress Party.

For 1999 e become Deputy Senate President and hold di position for eight years.

Until im die, Mantu bin be member of di PDP Board of Trustees.

Janar Wushishi

Former Chief of Army Staff General Muhammadu Inuwa Wushishi die on December 5.

Di general died at di age of 81 for London, wia im bin dey sick for some time.

General Wushishi serve as Chief of Army Staff during the reign of President Shehu Shagari until 1984.

Nigerian celebrities wey die for 2021

Sound Sultan

Sound Sultan na ogbonge musician wey die of throat cancer on Saturday, July 11, im family bin announce.

Di singer wey im real name be Olanrewaju Ganiu Fasasi die at di age of 44 and dey buried for Muslim cemetery, New Jersey, United States.

Sound Sultan name no fit dey omitted wen pipo dey mention artistes wey start modern hip hop music for Nigeria.

Rachel Oniga

Nigerian veteran actress Rachel Oniga bin die at di age of 64 on July 30 from heart-related issue.

For statement wey her family release, dem announce say Oniga die for one Lagos hospital.

Di actress come from Delta State and dem born am on May 23, 1957. She begin her acting career for 1993.

Oniga family describe her death as "God design" and "function of a race of life well finished".

Ada Jesus

Popular Nigerian comedian Ada Jesus wey her real name be Mmesoma Mercy Obi die on April 21 afta she battle wit kidney problem.

For one interview wit BBC Igbo, Ada Jesus bin tok say she dey sick wit kidney problem.

For interview wey she do for February 2021, di Instagram sensation bin say e don reach almost one year wey she don dey battle di illness.

Obama DMW

One of di members of Davido crew Habeeb Uthman aka Obama DMW die on Tuesday, June 29.

Obama DMW death pain many of im celebrity friends wey describe di man as "real pesin".

Dem born Obama DMW for Lagos and im get im Bachelor's for Lagos State University before im port go Canada.

For DMW, e bin follow work as Davido road manager before im form im own record label inside DMW wey im call Obama Music Worldwide.

Victor Olaotan

Nigerian bin lose dis Ogbonge actor on August 26 at di age 69 years.

Before im death, di actor bin dey battle for im life after di accident wey im get for 2016 as im dey drive go set for Lagos, Nigeria.

Olaotan bin act as di main character named Fred Ade-Williams for popular Africa Magic TV series Tinsel.

Sir Victor Uwaifo

Di ogbonge musician die on August 28 at di age of 80.

Sir Uwaifo na legend wey many pipo respect well before im death, and im song Joromi na evergreen.

Im release di song for 1965 wen im dey 24 years and di veteran musician don sing many oda songs wey be hit.

Baba Suwe

Popular Nigerian comedian Babatunde Omidina aka Baba Suwe die at di age of 63 on November 22.

Na im son Sola Omidina announce di death of di veteran actor on im Instagram page and also confirm to BBC Pidgin.

Baba Suwe begin acting for 1971 but become popular afta e feature for one movie titled, Omolasan.

Im become more popular afta e feature for Iru Esin, wey Olaiya Igwe produce for 1997.

Sam Obiago

Veteran actor Sam Obiago aka Daddy Sam die on Thursday, December 23.

Na di president of di Actors Guild of Nigeria, Emeka Rollas, confirm di news of di actor death on Thursday.

Daddy Sam feature for Nollywood movies like; Tears of a King, Royal Appointment, Blood Brothers and oda popular films.

Bruno Iwuoha

Di veteran Nollywood actor bin die on Saturday, April 10, after im battle with diabetes.

Bruno Iwuoha die at di age of 68 and many Nollywood filmmakers describe im death as shocking.

Karibi Fubara

Nollywood actor, Karibi Fubara die on Wednesday 15 December, 2021 .

Im family members announce am on top dia social media page.

Di "God calling" actor bin dey diagnosed wit cancer for 2020.

For one of im Instagram post afta di surgery, e say na around Easter e bin receive di news say im get large mid-stage kidney tumor/cancer.

And on 3rd May, 2021 I had a very successful surgery remove about 90% of the tumor.

Folake Aremu 'Orisabunmi'

Nigeria bin lose one Nollywood star Folake Aremu alias Orisabunmi wey die on January 5.

Orisabunmi wey come from Kwara State bin dey popular for di priestess role she dey play for movies.

Ernest Asuzu

Veteran Nollywood actor Ernest Asuzu bin die on January 26 at di age of 37 after im slump.

Asuzu wey also be musician dey popular for playing criminal and hitman role for movies.

Di actor bin enta limelight afta im act for one Nollywood blockbuster movie Another Campus Queen in di 90s.

Sadiq Daba

Veteran Nigerian actor and broadcaster Sadiq Daba die on di evening of Wednesday, March 3, at di age of 69.

Di ogbonge actor bin battle leukaemia before im death.