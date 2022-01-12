Twitter suspension in Nigeria: President Buhari lift ban on Twitter afta six months

26 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter

Nigeria federal goment don lift di ban dem place on di operation of micro-blogging platform, Twitter for di kontri.

Dis na sake of approval by President Muhammadu Buhari, di committee wey lead di resolution wit twitter tok.

"Di Federal goment of Nigeria direct me to inform di public say President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, don approved di lifting of di suspension of Twitter operation for Nigeria effective from 12am tonight, 13th January 2022," Chairman Technical Committee Nigeria-Twitter Engagement and Director-General National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), tok for statement.

Kashifu Abdullahi, say di approval come afta Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Pantami memo to di President.

E say, "for di memo di Minister update and request President approval for di lifting based on di Technical Committee Nigeria-Twitter Engagement recommendation."

Condition to lift Twitter ban

Wia dis foto come from, Nigeria Government

President Muhammadu Buhari for im Independence Day speech on 1 October, 2021 bin reveal say im goment don reach agreement wit twitter.

Buhari say events don show say di platform no just dey as platform but dey serve as means for information dissemination.

Rather some users don misuse Twitter to organise, coordinate, and execute criminal activities, propagate fake news, and promote ethnic and religious sentiments dat na why gomment ban di platform.

According to President Buhari, "sake of di suspension of Twitter operations, Twitter Inc. reach out to di Federal Government of Nigeria to resolve di impasse.

"Subsequently, I constitute Presidential Committee to engage Twitter to explore di possibility of resolving di issue.

"Di Committee, along wit dia Technical Team, don engage with Twitter and don address a number of key issues. Wey include:

National Security and Cohesion;

Registration, Physical presence and Representation;

Fair Taxation;

Dispute Resolution; and

Local Content.

"Following di extensive engagements, dem dey address di issues and I don direct dem to lift di suspension but only if dem meet di conditions to allow our citizens continue di use of di platform for business and positive engagements.

Why Nigeria bin suspend Twitter

Wia dis foto come from, Tweet

For June, 2021 di Federal goment suspend, indefinitely, di operations of di microblogging and social networking service, Twitter, for Nigeria.

Di Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, announce di suspension for inside statement for Abuja.

E say di ban na sake of di persistent use of di platform for activities wey dey capable of undermining Nigeria corporate existence.

Nigeria goment say di mission of di social media company for Nigeria dey "suspicious".

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter Wetin we call dis foto, President Buhari post wey Twitter delete

"Di same twitter, dey fund End Sars protesters" - di protest wey call for an end to police brutality wey happun for Nigeria for October, 2020.

"Wen pipo bin dey burn police stations and dem dey kill police officers for di kontri, For twitter dat na right to protest.