Nnamdi Kanu Court: 'Pay Ipob leader one billion naira, tell am sorry' - Abia court order Nigeria goment

One court for Umuahia, di Abia state capital for southeast Nigeria don order Nigeria federal goment to apologize to di leader of di Indigenous People of Biafra (Ipob) for di September 2017 attack for im home.

Di court also order goment and di Nigeria Army to pay one billion naira (about $2.4 million) to Nnamdi Kanu for invading im house for September 2017.

Na Justice Benson Anya of di Abia state High court make di order for judgement e deliver for di fundamental human rights matter wey Kanu file against di federal government, di Army and odas.

Dis ruling for Abia State dey come for di same time wey Kanu dey also ansa charges of treason and terrorism wey Nigeria goment sama for im head for Abuja High Court.

Accuse wey di Ipob leader don deny.

Oda tins Court agree

Na last year Aloy Ejimakor, Lawyer to Nnamdi Kanu file di matter for court for Abia state.

Justice Benson Anya wey read di judgment say goment and army violate di fundamental rights of di Ipob leader;

Say make federal government publish di apology to Nnamdi Kanu on three National dailies

Say Nnamdi Kanu no jump bail but run for im life sake of di military invasion for im house for 2017.

Say make Nigerian goment use political solution solve di case of Nnamdi Kanu.

Say Abia state High court no fit hear matter of wetin happen to Nnamdi Kanu for Kenya.

Lawyer to di Nigerian Army, Amos Tori no gree tok afta di judgment but add say "dem go study di matter".

"We dey happy wit di judgment over dis matter wey happen since 2017," Special Counsel to Nnamdi Kanu tell BBC Pidgin for Abia state.

Aloy Ejimakor say di most important part of wetin di Court tok na for Federal goment to consider to use political solution resolve di Nnamdi Kanu matter - "di federal high court for Abuja get di power to make dat recommendation to federal goment," e add.

Nnamdi Kanu case in Abia

Dis na wetin di Ipob leader ask di Abia state High Court according to Ejimakor;

Wetin we call dis foto, Barister Aloy Ejimakor na lawyer to Nnamdi Kanu