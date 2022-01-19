Nnamdi Kanu Court: 'Pay Ipob leader one billion naira, tell am sorry' - Abia court order Nigeria goment
One court for Umuahia, di Abia state capital for southeast Nigeria don order Nigeria federal goment to apologize to di leader of di Indigenous People of Biafra (Ipob) for di September 2017 attack for im home.
Di court also order goment and di Nigeria Army to pay one billion naira (about $2.4 million) to Nnamdi Kanu for invading im house for September 2017.
Na Justice Benson Anya of di Abia state High court make di order for judgement e deliver for di fundamental human rights matter wey Kanu file against di federal government, di Army and odas.
Dis ruling for Abia State dey come for di same time wey Kanu dey also ansa charges of treason and terrorism wey Nigeria goment sama for im head for Abuja High Court.
Accuse wey di Ipob leader don deny.
Oda tins Court agree
Na last year Aloy Ejimakor, Lawyer to Nnamdi Kanu file di matter for court for Abia state.
Justice Benson Anya wey read di judgment say goment and army violate di fundamental rights of di Ipob leader;
- Say make federal government publish di apology to Nnamdi Kanu on three National dailies
- Say Nnamdi Kanu no jump bail but run for im life sake of di military invasion for im house for 2017.
- Say make Nigerian goment use political solution solve di case of Nnamdi Kanu.
- Say Abia state High court no fit hear matter of wetin happen to Nnamdi Kanu for Kenya.
Lawyer to di Nigerian Army, Amos Tori no gree tok afta di judgment but add say "dem go study di matter".
"We dey happy wit di judgment over dis matter wey happen since 2017," Special Counsel to Nnamdi Kanu tell BBC Pidgin for Abia state.
Aloy Ejimakor say di most important part of wetin di Court tok na for Federal goment to consider to use political solution resolve di Nnamdi Kanu matter - "di federal high court for Abuja get di power to make dat recommendation to federal goment," e add.
Nnamdi Kanu case in Abia
Dis na wetin di Ipob leader ask di Abia state High Court according to Ejimakor;
- Declaration say military invasion of Nnamdi Kanu home inside Abia State on September 2017 by Nigeria goment dey illegal, unlawful, no follow constitution and amount to infringement of im fundamental rights to life, dignity of im pesin, im personal freedom and fair hearing as guaranteed under di Nigeria Constitution and di Africa charter on human and pipo rights.
- Declaration say di arrest of Nnamdi Kanu inside Kenya by agents of di Nigeria goment without due process of law dey illegal, no make sense, no follow di constitution, unlawful and amounts to infringement of im fundamental rights against anyhow arrest to im personal freedom and to fair hearing as guaranteed under di Nigeria constitution and di Africa charter on human and pipo rights.
- Declaration say di torture and detention of Nnamdi Kanu inside Kenya by agents of di Nigeria goment dey illegal, unlawful, no follow di constitution and amounts to going against im fundamental rights against torture and to fair hearing, as guaranteed under di Nigeria constitution and di Africa charter on human and pipo rights.
- Declaration say di driving of Nnamdi Kanu from Kenya to Nigeria by di Nigeria goment and later detention and plan prosecution for charge No: FHC/ABJ/CR/383/2015 (Federal Republic of Nigeria v. Nnamdi Kanu) dey illegal, unlawful, no follow constitution and amount to going against im fundamental rights against unlawful expulsion and detention, and to fair hearing, as guaranteed under di Nigeria constitution and di African charter on human and pipo rights.
- Order of injunction to stop Nigeria goment from taking any further step concerning di prosecution of Nnamdi Kanu for charge No: FHC/ABJ/CR/383/2015 (Federal Republic of Nigeria v. Nnamdi Kanu) pursuant to im unlawful expulsion from Kenya to Nigeria.
- Order wey go instruct and force Nigeria goment to immediately release Nnamdi Kanu from detention and to give am back im freedom, same as e dey as of 19th June, 2021; and to thereupon send am back to Britain, wey be im kontri where e dey stay and be citizen
- Order wey go instruct and force Nigeria goment to issue official Letter of Apology to Nnamdi Kanu for going against im fundamental rights and publication of dis Letter of Apology for three (3) national dailies.