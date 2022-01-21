Ukraine tension: US and Russia hold 'frank' tok

Russia foreign minister and his US counterpart don hold wetin dem call "frank" toks to try to reduce di chance of wider conflict for Ukraine.

Sergei Lavrov repeat denials say dem go use huge Russian force assemble near Ukraine borders to invade Ukraine.

Antony Blinken say America go respond severely to any invasion.

Pro-Russian rebels control large parts of eastern Ukraine since ferocious war being nearly eight years ago.

Dem kill some 14,000 people and at least two million don japa from homes before fragile peace agreements dey brokered.

Di US and im allies don threaten new sanctions if di Russian military take action.

Washington dey expected to put im position in writing next week, and den further discussions go hold.

With estimated 100,000 Russian troops deployed near Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin don issue demands to di West wia e tok say concern Russia security, including dat Ukraine be stopped from joining Nato.

E wan make di Western defensive alliance abandon military exercises and stop sending weapons to eastern Europe, as e see dis as direct threat to Russia security.

For Oga Blinken, di toks dey "frank and substantive" while for Oga Lavrov, dem also dey "frank" wit agreement to "have reasonable dialogue".

"I hope emotions go decrease," Oga Lavrov add join.

Oga Blinken warn im Russian counterpart of "united, swift and severe" response if Russia invade.

Wen e dey tok afta toks, e say di US dey prepared to pursue possible means of addressing Russian concerns in di spirit of reciprocity.

Beforehand, analysts don feel say dis fit include more transparency on military exercises for di region, or reviving restrictions on missiles for Europe. Dis rules dey previously set out for di Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, Cold War-era pact that di US scrapped for 2019, afta dem accuse Russia of violating di deal.

Oga Blinken also urge Russia to stop wetin e call im aggression towards Ukraine, saying di troop build-up give am di ability to attack Ukraine fromdi south, east and north.

E say di US sabi from experience say Moscow, wey annex Ukraine Crimea region back in 2014, also get "extensive playbook" of non-military ways of furthering im interests, including cyber attacks.

E confam say di US go continue to deliver "security assistance" to Ukraine for di coming weeks. America send anti-tank guided missile systems go Ukraine last year, as well as small arms and ammunition.

Oga Blinken say di toks also touched on Iran and negotiations ova im nuclear capabilities, wey e call example of how di US and Russia fit work together on security issues.

For im part, Oga Lavrov describe di toks as open and useful but e accuse Nato of working against Russia. E reiterate Moscow position e "never threaten di Ukrainian pipo" and no get plans to attack Ukraine.

E also accuse di Ukrainian government of using "state terrorism" against di rebels for di east and "sabotaging" di Minsk peace agreements for di conflict dia.

Russia foreign minister say di US go send "written responses" to all of Russia proposals next week but Mr Blinken only say America hope to share im "concerns and ideas in more detail in writing next week".

Wen anything dey possible

In some kain way, di spectacle be win for Russia already, regardless of how dem resolve di crsis. Dis be diplomatic conflict wey Russia cause. Dia force movements don prompt one week of furious activity for di parts of di Americans and dia allies at a time wen di US supposed dey focus on wat im view as era-defining competition wit ascendant China.

Instead, Russia once again dey for di centre of global attention - at least for di moment. Di high-stakes negotiations for Geneva harken back to time decades past.

Russia fit use di US written response next week as dia reason for further escalation.

For Ukraine, US diplomats no know wetin to expect - more cyber-warfare, a "minor incursion" or tens of thousands of Russian troops wey go enter di kontri from three sides and paratroopers wey go land for Kyiv. Dem tok say anything dey possible.

Di US dey determined to try engage Russia for tok until di spring rains go make tank invasions dey impractical.

As for wetin Russia want, both Blinken and Biden don dey consistent in dia conclusion: E depend on wetin dey go on inside President Putin head.

Di two diplomats bin tok a day after Russia unveil dia plan for naval drills wey involve more thn 140 warships and more than 60 aircraft, something wey dey seen as show of strength.

Also on Thursday, Di US tok say Russian intelligence officers bin dey recruit current and former Ukrainian government officials to step in as a provisional government and co-operate wit Russia forces if invasion happun.

Di US treasury department bin impose sanctions on two current Ukrainian members of parliament and two former government officials wey chop accusation say dem dey part of di plot.

Oga Blinken arrive for Geneva after im trip to Kyiv to show support for Ukraine and tok wit Britain, France and Germany for Berl

Several European nations don move to strengthen Nato's military deployment for Eastern Europe.

Spain dey send warships to join Nato naval forces for di Mediterranean and the Black Sea, and Denmark also tok say dem go send warship to di Baltic Sea.

French President Emmanuel Macron don offer to send troops to Romania.

Earlier this week, Britain bin announce say dem dey supply Ukraine wit extra troops for training and defensive weapons.

For im speech on Friday, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss bin tell Russian President Putin make he "step back from Ukraine before im make massive strategic mistake" wey go lead to terrible loss of life.

President Biden don trigger questions about consistency of di US on Ukraine on Wednesday after di statement wey im make.

Di US president bin predict say Russia go move in on dia neighbour but tok say "minor incursion" fit attract weaker response from the US and dia allies.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky react to di statement wit a tweet.

"Minor incursions no dey. Just as minor casualties and little grief no dey wen person lose loved ones," Zelensky bin tweet.