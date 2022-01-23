Wetin make New Zealand PM Ardern cancel her wedding

11 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announce new restrictions for New Zealand

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern don cancel her wedding afta she announce new Covid restrictions.

Di entire country dey set to be placed under di highest level of Covid restrictions afta outbreak of di Omicron variant.

Di restrictions include cap of 100 of pipo wey don dey vaccinated for events and mask wearing in shops and on public transport.

New Zealand don record 15,104 Covid cases and 52 deaths.

Ms Ardern confam to reporters on Sunday say her wedding to television host Clarke Gayford no go go ahead.

"I no dey different to, dare I say it, thousands of oda New Zealanders wey don have much more devastating impacts felt by di pandemic, di most gutting of wey be di inability to be wit loved one sometimes wen dem gravely ill," she tok.

"Dat go will far, far pass any sadness I experience," she add join.

Di new restrictions come into force for midnight on Sunday local time (11:00 GMT).

It dey come after cluster of nine Omicron cases dey confam.

One family wey attend wedding for Auckland tested positive afta dem return home to di South Island. One flight attendant also contract di virus. Officials tok say di level of community transmission from di group dey expected to be high.

Indoor hospitality venues and events go have dia capacity capped to100 pipo wey don dey vaccinated or 25 if dem no dey use vaccine passes. Dis also include gyms and weddings, di New Zealand Herald bin report.

Students wey include year four and above go dey required to wear masks for school.

New Zealand don operate under strict Covid rules since di start of di pandemic, allowing it to keep deaths to a minimum. E be one of di first countries in di world to close im borders and quash earlier outbreaks with lockdowns.

But since Delta variant don show face, Ms Ardern don switch from total Covid elimination strategy to pushing for higher vaccination rates and treating di virus as endemic.

E dey reason say about 94% of di country population over di age of 12 dey fully vaccinated and 56% of eligible pipo don collect dia boosters.