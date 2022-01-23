Nigeria vs Tunisia prediction: Taiwo Awoniyi, Samuel Chukwueze start for Super Eagles, Seifeddine Jaziri go lead di line for Tunisia

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Wen two Elephants fight na grass dey suffer, but wen two Eagles clash na who go suffer?

Dis na di question plenti pipo dey wait to answer dis evening as di Super Eagles of Nigeria and di Carthage Eagles of Tunisia go put leg for one trouser to qualify for di Quarter finals.

Di round of 16 match dey happun for di Stade Roumdè Adjia for Garoua, Cameroon.

Any team wey win go qualify for Quarter-finals wia dem go play Burkina Faso, while di losers go comot from di tournament.

First half

1min: Tunisia don take di first kick of di game as dis round of 16 match don start.

2mins: Straight from di kickoff Nigeria win di ball and get cornerkick. Ndidi bicycle kick from di corner go over.

5mins: Tunisia try to counter quickly but Jaziri through ball no meet anybody.

8mins: Both teams dey size each other up as nobody don create any clean chance yet.

10mins: Chance! Youssef Msakni nearly give Tunisia di lead but Troost-Ekong block im goal bound effort.

12mins: Good chance for Nigeria! Simon Moses dribble Mohammed Drager come pass give Aribo wey shoot towards goal but Ifa block am from troubling di goalkeeper.

14mins: Nigeria don get three corner kicks now but for those times Tunisia clear dia lines.

18mins: Nigeria don get four shots on goal so far but none don dey on target. Meanwhile Tunisia get one shot wey don dey on target.

20mins: Referee N'Diaye from Senegal don show Kelechi Iheanacho yellow card afta im foul Msakni.

How dem line-up

Nigeria line-up: 1. Okoye, 2. Aina, 22. Omeruo, 5. Troost-Ekong, 12. Sanusi, 4. Ndidi, 10. Ayodele-Aribo, 17. Chukwueze, 14. Iheanacho, 15. Simon, 19. Awoniyi.