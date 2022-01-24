Hanifa Abubakar death: Court remand alleged killer of 5 year old Kano pupil as goment withdraw all private schools licences

8 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, BBC/Other

Magistrate court for Kano, northern Nigeria don remand Abdulmalik Tanko, Hashim Isyaku and Fatima Musa for prison until 2nd February 2022 after Police present dem for court on Monday.

After di remand, commissioner of justice for Kano Musa Lawal tell tori pipo say dem go prepare di charge sheet and charge di suspects to an upper court in di next four days.

"Police don finish dia investigation and di reason we come dis court na to get court to remand dem for prison while we prepare our charge sheets so in di next four days we go charge di suspects to an upper court."

Police bin dey hold di suspects since Thursday come carry dem go court at 1:45pm on Monday.

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Education Muhammad Said Kiru say di state don withdraw all licences of private schools and dem go announce criteria for private schools.