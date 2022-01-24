Burkina Faso Coup: Military say dem don seize power from President Roch Kaboré

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Di army announce say dem don dissolve parliament and di goment

Di military in Burkina Faso say dem don seize power and overthrow President Roch Kaboré.

Dem make di announcement for state television by one army officer, who tok say di deteriorating security situation for di kontri as reason for military takeover.

Mr Kaboré don face growing discontent over im failure to stem an Islamist insurgency.

Im whereabouts dey unclear, but di officer say all those detained dey secure location.

Di coup dey come a day after troops don eize barracks, and gunshots dey heard for di capital, Ouagadougou.

Earlier, di ruling People's Movement for Progress (PMP) party tok say both Mr Kaboré and one government minister don survive assassination attempt.

On Sunday, mutinying troops demand di sacking of military chiefs and more resources to fight militants dey linked to di Islamic State (IS) group and al-Qaeda.

Di army statement tok say Mr Kaboré don fail to unite di nation and to deal effectively with di security crisis wey "threaten di very foundations of our nation".

Wia dis foto come from, AFP Wetin we call dis foto, Dem elect President Roch Kaboré for 2015

Di statement dey issued in di name of one group wey mo dey heard befor befor, di Patriotic Movement for Safeguard and Restoration or MPSR, im French acronym.

Although read out by another officer, di statement dey signed by Lt-Col Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba, wey dey believed to be di coup leader and senior commander wit years of experience fighting di Islamist militants.

Di statement tok say parliament and di goment don dey dissolved, but promise "return to constitutional order" within "reasonable time".

Di military also announce di closure of Burkina Faso borders.

UN, Nigeria goment condemn coup for Burkina Faso

UN chief António Guterres don condemne di coup and call on sdi military to "ensure protection and di physical integrity" of Mr Kaboré.

Earlier video footage from di capital appear to show armoured vehicles - reportedly dey used by di presidency - peppered with bullet holes and abandoned for di street.

Mobile internet services don dey disrupted, though fixed-line internet and domestic wi-fi dey work.

Di Nigerian goment call for di immediate release of di president of Burkina Faso Roch Marc Kabore and oda members on im cabinet wey dey detention.

According to statement issued by di Nigerian Foreign Ministry, di goment say di unconstitutional change of goment no dey acceptable and di military gatz leave power for di democratically elected goment.

Di Nigerian authority say dem receive wit great concerns on top di coup for Burkina Faso plus di condemn wetin dey happun.