BBC don launch 2022 Komla Dumor Award

53 minutes wey don pass

Di BBC dey seek rising star of African journalism for di BBC World News Komla Dumor Award, now for im seventh year.

Journalists from across Africa dey invited to apply for di award, wey aim to uncover and promote fresh talent from di continent.

Di winner go spend three months for di BBC headquarters in London, gaining skills and experience.

Applications go close on 16 February 2022 at 23:59 GMT.

award was established to honour Komla Dumor, an exceptional Ghanaian broadcaster and presenter for BBC World News, who died suddenly aged 41 in 2014.

Dumor widow, Kwansema Dumor tell di previous winner, Victoria Rubadiri, to say she dey "proud" of her husband impact for di BBC, and also tok say her family dey "thankful to di BBC for remembering him" through the prize.

Di BBC dey encourage journalists across Africa to apply for di prize, wey seek to promote and celebrate outstanding journalistic talent wey dey live and work for di continent.

As well as receiving training, di successful candidate go get di opportunity to travel to one country for Africa to report on story wey dem don research, with di report broadcast to di BBC global audiences.

Known for championing robust, dynamic journalism and for im commitment to reporting African stories comprehensively and authentically, Dumor make significant impact on Africa and di rest of di world.

Di BBC dey committed to continuing imlegacy through di award by empowering journalists from Africa to tell original and nuanced African stories to reach international audiences.

Because of di coronavirus pandemic, Rubadiri dey unable to do her training in 2020, so dem postponed am to 2021.

During her placement she travel go Kinshasa, capital of di Democratic Republic of Congo, to report on app developed to improve transport safety.

Rubadiri dey presented wit di award by BBC Director-General Tim Davie.

"Beyond di huge honour of elevating di memory of di late Komla Dumor, and di weight of di BBC recognising my work as a journalist, I don see di growth for myself just in di last three months wey I spend for London," she tok.

"Di training and exposure take my skills enta next level. Dis opportunity give me continental perspective of di news market and opened my mind to new ways of telling di African story."

Liliane Landor, director of BBC World Service, say: "I dey delighted say di BBC World News Komla Dumor Award don return for im seventh year.

"Di previous winners don truly exemplify Komla dedication to telling Africa stories with depth, erudition, and insight. We dey excited to find and welcome this year winner and see di legacy of Komla journalism continue."

Dumor be di presenter of Focus on Africa, di BBC's first-ever dedicated daily TV news programme in English for African audiences, broadcast on BBC World News. He also one of di lead presenters for BBC World News' European morning segment.

He join di BBC for 2007 afta decade of broadcast journalism for im native Ghana wia he win di Ghana Journalist of di Year award.

Between 2007 and 2009 he host Network Africa for BBC World Service, before im join Di World Today programme.

For 2009 Dumor become di first host of di African business news programme on BBC World News, Africa Business Report. He travel across Africa, meeting Africa top entrepreneurs and reporting on di latest business trends around di continent.

For 2013 Dumor feature for New African magazine list of di 100 most influential Africans.

Previous winners: