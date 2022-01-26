Is Hushpuppi Back: US Court go sentence Hushpuppi on Valentine day

27 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/@hushpuppi

Court go pass sentence on social media celebrity Ramon Abass Olorunwa, wey pipo know as Hushpuppi on valentines day, di U.S. Department of Justice tok.

Thom Mrozek, tok-tok pesin for di U.S. Attorney Office for di Central District of California, USA say Hushpuppi matter don dey finish.

"Di court don schedule Mr. Abbas sentencing for February 14," Mrozek write for email wey e send to BBC Pidgin.

Hushpuppi go comot for America

Wia dis foto come from, Louis Shapiro

Tok-tok pesin for di U.S. Attorney Office for di Central District of California no give detail of how Huspuppi trial go for court.

E also no give informate about how long di sentence fit dey.

Di celebrity Lawyer Loius Shapiro neva respond to BBC request for more informate.

But Mrozek hint say Huspuppi go serve im sentence for American prison.

E however say dem go comot Huspuppi for America afta e serve im sentence, "e fit dey subject to removal from di United States once e complete im prison sentence," Mrozek.

History of Hushpuppi trial

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter/@USAO_LosAngeles

United Arab Emirates security agencies bin arrest Hushpuppi wey dey live for Dubai for June 2020 on top accuse say im dey plan to tiff plenty millions of dollars through business email compromise (BEC), yahoo-yahoo and oda mago-mago. Na U.S. law firm, one foreign bank and one English Premier League club be im target.

For July 2020, di UAE later extradite Hushpuppi go Chicago for America under FBI special agents custody wia dem first carry am go court.

During di detention hearing, court for di Northern District of Illinois, USA rule say make di U.S. Marshals Service transport Hushpuppi to Los Angeles wia im trial go start.

For pretrial, Ramon Abass don bin plead not guilty to di four counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering conspiracies, international money laundering and oda crime dem.