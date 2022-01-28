Court sentence 42-year-old man to life in jail for giving im daughter belle

One man Ekpo Lawrence don chop life imprisonment sake of say im give im pikin belle.

Justice Abiola Soladoye sentence di 42-year-old man for impregnating im 15-year-old daughter.

Dis na afta Epko don sleep wit im daughter several time, di prosecution tell di court.

Di Lawyer wey prosecute di matter Bola Akinsete tell court say Lawrence don dey sleep wit him daughter since December 2018 for dia house for Agege inside Lagos for southwest Nigeria.

She say di man start to defile im pikin wen im be 39 years old.

Akinsete say di tin continue until June 2019 before pipo find out.

"E defile im 15-year-old daughter by having unlawful sexual intercourse wit her," she tell court.

Dr Maria Fadaka of di Mirabel Center wey examine di girl say she discover evidence of vaginal penetration and early pregnancy.

Di girl dey 17 years old wen she testify for court say her papa sleep wit am plenty times.

She say di man dey come meet am anytime her step-mother travel.

'Unpardonable crime'

Na Justice Abiola Soladoye of di Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court for Ikeja give di judgment on Thursday.

Di trial judge find Lawrence guilty of defilement contrary to Section 137 of di Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

She say di prosecution prove di case well-well.

"Di inglorious conduct of dis defendant dey dirty, scandalous and unpardonable under Section 137 of di Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015 and condemnable in all ramifications.

"Di immoral behaviour of sleeping wit im own biological daughter dey toxic, absolutely disgraceful and abomination wey dey against di law of nature. E dey morally shameful becos na incest.

"I pray for inner peace for di victim to relieve her of fear and hatred for her father wey sexually molest her severally.

"A father suppose be pesin wey you fit trust for di life of di child. E suppose keep di child safe but dis one betray her sexually, e tear her purity off her body and her soul," di judge tok.

Throughout di trial Ekpo Lawrence deny di allegation - e say im dey go work and no dey aware say dat kain tin happen to im daughter.

Anoda rape matter wey happen

Meanwhile, one High Court for Ekiti state for southwest Nigeria sentence Samuel Adebamigbe to life imprisonment for raping one 13-year-old girl.

Di state Court for Ado Ekiti sentenced 37-year-old Adebamigbe afta e find am guilty of rape.

Tori be say di man rape di girl wen her mama send am to go give am bread.

According to di police prosecutor, Kunle Adeyemo di incident happen for November 2020 and medical reports and evidence show say Adebamigbe rape di girl.

Though di man call witnesses to defend im case for court but e no dey enough.