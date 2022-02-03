US comot Islamic State leader from battlefield for Syria raid

19 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, EPA Wetin we call dis foto, The main target of the raid appeared to be a two-storey building on the outskirts of Atmeh

United States President Joe Biden don announce say one US special forces raid wey happun for north-western Syria target di leader of di jihadist group Islamic State (IS).

"Thanks to di skill and bravery of our armed forces, we don comot Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, from di battlefield" Biden tok for one statement.

All Americans wey dey involved for di operation don return safely, e add.

Syrian first responders say 13 pipo, including six children, die for di town of Atmeh wey di opposition dey control.

Tori be say many US helicopters land for di area, wey dey for north of Idlib province and close to di border wit Turkey, around midnight on Thursday (22:00 GMT on Wednesday).

Local pipo say di di soldiers face serious resistance wen dem land wit heavy fire from heavy anti-aircraft guns wey dem mount on vehicles.

Area pipo hear gunfire and shelling for two hours before the helicopters leave.