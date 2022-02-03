Mali coup dey ginger military takeovers for West Africa- Ecowas chairman

54 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter

Chairman of di Economic Community of West Africa States and president of Ghana, Nana Akuffo-Addo, don raise serious concern on di many coup wey dey happun for di region.

West Africa leaders bin hold emergency summit for Ghana capital Accra on Thursday afta military take ova for Burkina Faso.

Oga Akuffo-Addo say, di coup wey happun for Mali for 2020 na im dey ginger oda military take over for di region.

Di president also want make leaders for di region work togeda to find solution to di problem.

Last week, di military for Burkina Faso - wit Paul Hendry Sandaogo Damiba as leader - takeover power.

Dis week, anoda coup attempt happun for Guinea Bissau.

As tins be now, three kontri for di region dey under military rule and dis dey affect achievements of democracy for West Africa.

Di security situation for West Africa dey get worse and dis make di wahala more complicated.

Militants wey get link wit Islamic State and al-Quaeda don increase attacks for di Sahel region.