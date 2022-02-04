Rayan: Rescue operation dey go on for 5-year-old boy wey fall inside well since Tuesday

Wia dis foto come from, AFP Wetin we call dis foto, Rescuers don dig one hole next to di well (front, centre)

Rescuers still dey try find five-year-old boy wey fall inside well near di Moroccan city of Chefchaouen on Tuesday.

Di boy wey local media identify as Rayan bin dey play near di well in di northern town of Tamorot, 100km (62 miles) from Chefchaouen.

Pipo believe say Rayan fall about 32m (104ft) through one narrow opening.

After days wey dem don dey dig, na only three metres remain, but soil erosion fit make dis step be di most difficult.

So sake of ensuring say nothing go wrong, dem dey dig one parallel shaft next to di well so dem go fit reach Rayan and "protect di rescuers from any collapse, especially [because] di area dey known for im fragile, muddy soil," di state-affiliated 2M website tok.

Rescue operations wey Morocco Civil Protection Directorate dey lead don dey go on since Tuesday evening.

"Di rescue of di child don dey approach. Our hearts dey with the family, and we dey pray say he go come back to dem as soon as possible," government spokesman Mustapha Baitas tok for Thursday evening.

Despite say im suffer significant fall, footage from camera wey dem lower inside di well show say di boy dey alive and conscious, though im get minor head injuries.

Rescue workers don lower oxygen mask, food and water inside di well and medical team dey for di site, readi to treat di boy.

One helicopter don also arrive for di scene to take di boy go hospital once dem komot am from di well.

Thousands of people don dey watch video of di rescue on social media, and many pipo gather for di scene.

Algerian football star Riyad Mahrez don also post message of support and urge di boy make he "stay strong".

Local media bin report say provincial authorities dey oversee di rescue operation, adding say dozens of police, auxiliary forces, Royal Gendarmerie and civil protection officers don dey involved for di operation.

Mohamed Yassin El Quahabi, president of the Chefchaouen Association of Caving and Mountain Activities, don dey help wit di rescue and tell BBC say rescue effort slow sake of say di well dey narrow.

He add say several attempts by local volunteers and rescue workers to gain access through di opening of di well bin fail.

"Di problem of dis rescue na sake of say di hole diameter dey very, very small, about 25cm (9.8 inches)," Oga El Quahabi tok. "At di depth of 28 metres e become smaller so we bin fail to reach di boy."

Wia dis foto come from, AFP Wetin we call dis foto, Di rescue efforts continue throughout Thursday night

One of the rescue team explain say "as we dey get closer, di hole dey get narrow and hard to pass through - wey make am hard to save di child through volunteers. Na why we come up with anoda technique - wey be digging."

Pictures from di scene show five bulldozers wey dey dig one large area parallel to di outer shaft of di well so dem go fit work around di narrow structure.

Oga El Quahabi tell BBC say na di only way rescue workers fit reach Rayan be dat.

But authorities still dey concerned say any interference wit di well fit accidentally hurt di boy as e fit trigger landslide.