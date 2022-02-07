Ukraine crisis: Macron say deal to avoid war dey within reach

12 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, EPA Wetin we call dis foto, Many Ukrainian civilians have signed up as reservists in case war starts

French President Emmanuel Macron don tok say e think say one deal to avoid war for Ukraine dey possible and dat e dey legitimate for Russia to raise im own security concerns.

Before toks for Moscow with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, e call for "new balance" to protect European states and appease Russia.

E restate say di sovereignty of Ukraine no dey up for discussion.

Russia don mass troops ontop Ukraine's border but deny say dem plan to invade.

Moscow don make string of demands, including dat di Nato defence alliance rule out Ukraine becoming a member, and dat e reduce im military presence for eastern Europe.

Western countries don reject dis, instead suggesting other areas of negotiation, for example tok on cutting back nuclear weaponry.

Oga Macron tell di Journal du Dimanche newspaper dat Russia's objective "no be Ukraine, but clarification of the rules... with Nato and di EU".

E tok say e hope im dialogue with di Russian president go dey enough to prevent military conflict, and dat e believe Oga Putin go dey open to discussing wider issues.

Oga Macron, who also yarn with US President Joe Biden on Sunday, caution against expecting Moscow to take unilateral measures to de-escalate di situation and tok say Russia get right to raise im own concerns.

But e tok say setting up dialogue wit Russia no fit "pass through di weakening of any European state".

"We must to protect our European brothers by proposing new balance wey dey capable of preserving dia sovereignty and peace," e tok.

"Dis must be done while respecting Russia and understanding di contemporary traumas of dis great people and great nation."

Di trip to Moscow and then to Ukraine's capital Kyiv di following day dey co-ordinated with German and American allies.

Oga Macron's appearance for di international spotlight also dey come ahead of France's presidential election for April.

Di French president don call for renewed relationship wit Russia before, and for January e tok say di EU should open im own dialogue with Moscow, rather dan rely on Washington.

Wia dis foto come from, TASS/Getty Images

Meanwhile, di US government again don warn dat Russia fit invade Ukraine at any time.

"We dey di window. Any day now, Russia fit take military action against Ukraine, or e fit be a couple of weeks from now," White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan tell Fox News on Sunday.

Two US officials earlier tell Reuters dat Russia don assemble about 70% of di necessary military capability wey dem need for full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

However, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba appeare to play down di threat of an imminent invasion, tweeting on Sunday: "Make una no believe di apocalyptic predictions. Different capitals get different scenarios, but Ukraine dey ready for any development."

Di tensions between Russia, Ukraine and di West dey come nearly eight years afta Russia annex Ukraine's southern Crimea peninsula and back bloody rebellion for di eastern Donbas region.