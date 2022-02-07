Police arrest woman wey allegedly injure 12-year-old pikin becos e 'steal meat for pot of soup'

44 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Ondo State Police don confam say dem arrest one woman wey allegedly injure one 12-year-old boy, sake of say e "steal meat for pot of soup".

Di police tok-tok pesin for di state Funmilayo Odunlami tell BBC pidgin say dem don charge di woman to court so di boy go fit get justice.

Ms Funmilayo say: "na one good Samaritan wey bin call di police attention to di incident wey happen for Adebowale area Ondo road, Ondo state southwest Nigeria.

For inside video wey BBC Pidgin see, di boy been dey cry as plenti mark and blood show for im body.

Police say di mark wey dey di boy body allegedly be di injury wey im get as di woman "dey take razor blade cut am for arm and back sake of accuse say im steal meat for soup pot."

Funmilayo say police don charge di woman go court so di 12-years-old boy wey be her maid go fit get justice.

Domestic Violence for Nigeria

Tori of women wey dey wunjure dia maid sake of offence dey sometimes happen for Nigeria.

Dis incident dey happen barely 24 hours afta Police for Ogun state arrest one housewife wey allegedly stab and kill her husband nephew.

Tori be say di woman wey dey in her 30's according to di Ogun State Police Command allegedly stab 18-year-old Habbeb Aremu for neck afta dem bin get "minor disagreement".

Many people dey wey dey suffer domestic violence, especially women and children, even though e dey against Nigeria Law to use pesin wey dey below 18 years as maid.

Most of di time, parents dey send dia children to houses to go work as maid so dia family go fit make money and many of dem dey suffer one form of abuse or violence from their employee.

For 2020, one 36 year old woman for Lagos bin chop arrest after she allegedly use hot iron and hot water press her maid body.

In 2018, magistrate court for Kaduna State bin direct say make dem remand one female staff of one oil company to prison sake of allegation of child torture and sexual abuse to her maid.