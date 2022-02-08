JAMB Registration 2022: All you need sabi about UTME/DE self-registration wey Jamb introduce for candidates

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board Jamb say dem wan introduce registration centres for Lagos and Abuja wia candidates wey sabi use computer well well fit register for di exam by demsef.

Dis self-registration na for di 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE) examination dem.

Di Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board announce dis new development for dia weekly bulletin wey dem publish on Monday for dia website.

Tok tok pesin Dr Fabian Benjamin for di publication say di reason why dem wan do dis self registration na to utilise di digital competence wey di candidates get and to also reduce di crowd and make am easy for candidates to register for di exam.

"Why we consider dis noble idea na to, besides oda tin dem advance digital competence of candidates wey feel say dem fit do di registration by demsef, expand di registration access point dem in line wit di Covid-19 protocol"

"Di pipo wey go provide di service, Bankfort dey hopeful about di potential of di registration mode wey no go give dem plenti wahala, na wetin dey happun for developed climes"

How you fit register by yourself

Di board announce say dem don adopt '66019' as additional and optional USSD code apart from di '55019' code wey dem don dey use since 2018 for di UTME and DE registration and oda essential services.

E explain say di idea na to facilitate di 2022 UTME and DE registration so dat complain no go dey.

E go also make sure say pipo no find am difficult to create dia profiles, especially as plenti pipo go send request wit one USSD code.

"As usual, candidates go send dia National Identity Number (NIN) through any of dis USSD Codes for dia details to come from National Identity Management Commission database.

Afta dat dem go proceed to any accredited centre for biometric capturing.

Di board also tok say dem dey perfect arrangements to get anoda USSD Code so dat dem go remove any tin wey dey cause obstruction to create profiles.

Wen JAMB go take place

Di 2022 registration date go begin 12th February to 19th MARCH, 2022.

Mock Examination go hold on 16th APRIL, 2022.