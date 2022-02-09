Karnataka hijab row: Wetin we know about hijab crisis wey shut down one state for India

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Di issue don spark protests for several places for India

One Indian state don shut high schools and colleges over hijab row wey don gain international attention after Nobel Prize winner Malala Yousafzai chook mouth for di mata.

Di government of Karnataka state, for southern India, take di decision after protests by students - over Muslim women wey dey wear headscarves for classroom - escalated into violence.

Di state's high court dey set to continue hearing one petition dat argue for di Muslim women on Wednesday.

Di developments happun after protests by six teenage students for one government-run college over wearing hijabs inside classroom enta oda colleges.

Several Hindu students don turn up wearing saffron shawls - di colour dey seen as a Hindu symbol - to protest against Muslim women wey dey wear hijabs.

On Tuesday, Malala - wey dey age 15 when she survived one attack by di Taliban for Pakistan for speaking up for di right of girls to be educated - call on India's leaders to do something to "stop di marginalisation of Muslim women".

"Refusing to let girls go school wearing dia hijabs dey horrifying," di 24-year-old activist tweet. "Objectification of women still dey - for wearing less or more."

For India, di stand-off don increased fear and anger among minority Muslims, who to say di country's constitution grants dem di freedom to wear wetin dem want.

On Tuesday, viral videos show one Muslim woman being heckled by mob of boys wey dey shout slogans, and heated arguments between students wearing hijabs and saffron shawls.

For one rare move, di judge hearing di case don appeal to students and odas to "maintain peace and tranquillity".

How di row take begin?

Di issue begin dey gain attention wen six teenage students for one government-run pre-university college - wey be equivalent of high school - for Karnataka's Udupi district begin dey protest over being barred from classes sake of say dem dey wear hijab.

Udupi na one of three districts for Karnataka's communally sensitive coastal belt - stronghold of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Commentators often describe di region as laboratory for majoritarian Hindu politics. Di BJP also dey power for Karnataka.

Wia dis foto come from, Umesh Marpally Wetin we call dis foto, Di issue begin gain national attention after six women begin protests for one Udupi college

Di college say dem allow students to wear hijab on campus but ask dem to take am off inside classroom. But di protesters - wey all of dem dey wear di mandatory college uniform - argue say dem suppose allow dem to cover dia hair.

"We get few male teachers. We need to cover our hair before men. Dat na im make we dey wear hijab," Almas AH, one of di students, tell BBC Hindi.

Di girls deny allegations say dem dey act on di orders of di Campus Front of India - dat na di student wing of di radical Islamic group, Popular Front of India - wey dey advocate for dem.

E no dey unusual to see women dey wear hijabs and burkas - wey dey cover di face and body - in India, as public displays of faith dey common dia. But di college principal say e dey necessary for di teacher to

see di students face and so di uniform dey help dem ensure say no discrimination dey among students.

Repeated meetings between di students, college officials and goment representatives no fit solve di stand-off.

How e spread to oda colleges?

Di issue of Muslim women to dey wear hijabs don come up in a few oda colleges for Karnataka before, but e start to gain momentum wen photos of di women protesters for Udupi go viral.

Soon, Hindu students for some oda colleges also begin come class wearing saffron shawls - dis force officials to insist say both di shawls and hijabs no go dey allowed on campus.

Last week, one video wey show as dem dey close college gates on a group of young women wey wear hijab - wey dem take for one pre-university college for Kundapur in Udupi district - bin lead to outrage

Wia dis foto come from, Umesh Marpally Wetin we call dis foto, One video show students wey waer hijabs outside one college gate for Karnataka went viral last week

Different Different Groups of Hindu Students dem, boys and girls don already start to dey march against dia classmates wit dia hijabs.

But di march no dey violent unti Tuesday, some hours before court begin hear di petition, incidents wey happun from throwing stones and burning of properties dey reported for some cities.

Local authorities cari out Section 144 wey be colonial era law, wey no allow more dan four pipo to gada for one place just to control di protest dem.

For Shivamogga District, dem catch some group of boys on camera wey dey hang Saffron flag for dia school, to push goment to announce probe.

For Mandya District one viral video show one young woman for one birkawen plenti group of boys wit saffron shawls dey approach her.

Dem dey shout Jai Shri Ram(hail Lord Ram) plenti times, but she stand her ground as she dey shout ' Allahu Akbar" (God is great) as di school authorities escort her comot.

Later, di woman wey dem identify as Muskan tok say her school principal assure her say e go support her.

"For my front, dem use abusive words interrupt some girls wey be Muslim. Di school administration and principal neva stop us from wearing di burqa, so why I go listen to outsiders?" She tell di Indian Express newspaper.

One Senior Police official tell BBC Hindi say all dis tins na minor incidents, day e dey under control.

Wetin goment don tok

Names BC, Education minister for di state don support di school authorities wey say make dem ban both saffron scarves, and headscarves for campuses.

Wia dis foto come from, Umesh Marpally Wetin we call dis foto, Plenti Hindu students don enta to college wearing saffron scarves

E also allege say miscreants dey instigate di students dem to protest.

"Na basic politics. All dis tins dey happun sake of elections na next year,"

Mr Nagesh tell BBC Hindi as e dey refer to attempts by di Popular Front of India political wing to gain attention for di coastal area.Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai and di home minister of di state don beg di students and odas to " maintain peace and harmony"

Wetin court don tok so far?

Dem don file two petitions already on behalf of di protesters.

One argue say to choose wetin to wear na fundamental human right wey India Constitution guarantee.

Di oda one dey ask question say how di recent dress code order by state goment for educational institutions, wey ban headscarves and hijabs take dey legal.

Before di hearing, wen one lawyer ask make dem adjourn di mata, Justice Krishna Dixit no gree.

" Make we keep all out emotions outside di court. Di Constitution naim be out Bhagavad-Gita ( Hindu holy text).

I go act according to di oath of office wey I take. No be good situation make students dey outside dia classrooms," e tok

Di Lawyer wey dey represent di protesters argue say goment order to ban di hijab dey constitutional and e dey illegal.- e don also ask Di court to mpaka interim order wey go allow di students attend classes sake of say dia exam go soon reach