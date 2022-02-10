Ukraine Tensions: Russia wan start military drills wit Belarus

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Nato tok say di joint drills mark Russia's biggest deployment to ex-Soviet Belarus since di Cold War

Time don reach for Russia and Belarus to start 10 days of joinbodi military drills as concerns dey rise over di buildup of Russian forces for di borders of Ukraine.

Nato tok say di joinbodi drills dey mark di biggest deployment of Russia to former Soviet Belarus since di Cold War.

White House don call di drills "escalatory" action for di tensions over Ukraine.

Russia don continue to deny any plans to enta Ukraine by force even though dem get more dan 100,000 troops for di border.

But some Western countries including di US don warned pipo say Russian fit attack any time.

Diplomatic talks to settle di katakata dey expected across Europe on Thursday.

For 2014 Russia cut-off Ukraine southern Crimea peninsula. Since dat time di katakata don tey for inside eastern Ukraine, wia separatists dem wey dey support Russian-control of territory, and at least 14,000 pipo don die.

Some 30,000 Russian troops dey expected to take part for di drills wit Belarus.

Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko na strong paddy of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Di Kremlin support Mr Lukashenko when ogbonge protests happun for Belarus for 2020, while plenti Western countries put sanctions and dem no gree recognise election results we plenti pipo believe say dem don rig to favour di long -time leader.

One tok -tok pesin for Kremlin say di joinbodi drills serious, e add say Russia and Belarus dey "face unprecedented threats".

Russia EU ambassador Vladimir Chizhov, still tell, BBC say im kontri still believe diplomacy fit help reduce di crisis over Ukraine.

E say Russian troops wey station presently for Belarus go return to dia permanent base dem wen di exercise don finish.

Tok-Tok pesin for White House spokesperson Jen Psaki say "As dem dey look di preparation for di military exercises, again, dem dey see am say e dey sure say e go make di mata increase instead of to decrease.

French President Emmanuel Macron tok say dem go start discussion to settle di katakata as early as Thursday and Russia and Ukraine wit France and Germany -wey dem know as di Normandy quartet go dey.

Mr Macron tell tok -tok pipo on Wednesday say Mr Putin don assure am say Russian forces no go cause any wahala wey go increase di crisis, but Russia say e no give dem dat kain guarantee.

After two days of serious diplomacy wey Mr Macron lead small suggestion say dem wan renew dia focus on di so-called Minsk agreements - wey go bring solution to end di conflict for eastern Ukraine - and wey dem fit use as basis to stop di spread of di current crisis dey.

Ukraine, Russia, France and Germany support di accords for 2014-2015.

Some diplomats tok say di agreements fit show dem way to reduce am, as France ambassador to di US, Philippe Etienne, tweet say make dem use am "build good and strong political solution".

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz go meet Baltic leaders for Berlin on Thursday.

"Di task be say we go ensure di security for Europe, and I believe say we go achieve am" e tok.

E tok for one joint press conference wit Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Wednesday.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson don ready to travel to Brussels and Warsaw on Thursday to support di Nato allies.

Mr Johnson trip na part of one of di increased diplomatic activity, wit Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and Defence Secretary Ben Wallace wey don also ready to meet dia Russian counterparts for Moscow on Thursday.

Ahead of di first visit to Russia by one UK foreign secretary for four years, Ms Truss say she dey determined to stand up for freedom and democracy for Ukraine and she intend to tell Moscow to use diplomatic solution.

Moscow don blame wetin dem call "di Anglo-Saxon nations" as dem dey put fuel ontop fire to increase di tensions around Ukraine.