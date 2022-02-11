Ukraine tensions: Joe Biden tell US citizens to comot Ukraine now now

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, AFP via Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Ukrainian forces have been carrying out exercises amid concerns of a Russian invasion

US President Joe Biden don tell all Americans wey still tanda for Ukraine to comot from di kontri quick quick as di threat of military action dey increase.

Oga Biden don sama warning give dem say e no go send troops to rescue dem if Russia enta Ukraine by force.

E warn say "tins fit go crazy fast fast" for di region.

Russia don deny plenti times say dem no get any plans to enta Ukraine by force even though more dan 100,000 troops dey for Ukraine border.

But dem just start serious military drills wit dia neighbours Belarus, and Ukraine don accuse Russia say dem dey block dia access to di sea.

Di Kremlin say e wan enforce "red lines" to make sure say dia former Soviet neighbour no go join Nato.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday tok say Europe face dia biggest security crisis for decades even wit di tensions.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Emmanuel Macron don lead diplomatic efforts dis week to defuse tensions with Russia over Ukraine

Wetin Biden tell American

Di US State Department urge Americans for Ukraine to comot from di kontri immediately.

"American citizens make una comot now now," Mr Biden told NBC News.

"We dey deal wit one of di largest armies for di world. D situation dey very different and tins fit go out of hand fast fast"

Wen dem ask weda situation of tins fit make am send troops to rescue Americans wey wan run comot from Ukraine, Mr Biden ansa dem say: "E no dey. Dat one na world war wen Americans and Russia start to shoot one anoda. We dey inside a very different world wey we neva see before."

Meanwhile, World leaders don kontinu dia sweet-mouth diplomacy to reduce di current crisis over Ukraine.

Russia and Ukraine announce late Thursday say dem don fail to reach any breakthrough for di day of tok-tok wit French and German officials wit di aim to end di separatist conflict inside eastern Ukraine.

Wen dis tensions start?

Di current tensions dey come eight years afta Russia cut-off Ukraine southern Crimea peninsula.

Since then, Ukraine military don dey inside war wit Russian-backed rebels for eastern areas near Russia borders.

Earlier, di UK prime minister say e dey hope say"strong deterrence" and "patient diplomacy" go help dem find a way through di crisis but di stakes dey "very high".

For one joinbodi news conference for Brussels wit Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg, Mr Johnson say e no believe say Russia neva take decision yet weda to enta Ukraine by force or not, but di UK intelligence "still dey strong face".

Dem ask weda di UK go consider to go further wit dia support for Ukraine, including military support for any insurgency if Russia enta, Mr Johnson say no "consider di tin wey pass wetin we fit offer''.

"E dey possible, I no wan cancel dat option, but as e be so for dis moment we think di package na di right one," e tok

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov for one rosty news conference wit im British counterpart Liz Truss tok say di tok dem dey "disappointing".

E say relations between di UK and Russia "no give dem much to be desired" and dem dey di "lowest point for di past few years".

Ms Truss accuse Russia of "Cold War rhetoric".

UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace go meet im Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu in Moscow on Friday.

Before di trip, Mr Wallace confam say di UK go dey bring more defensive equipment - including body armour, helmets and combat boots - to give Ukrainian goment.

E also say e dey important to show say Nato countries "no go allow threats push us around".

Meanwhile, Ukraine sama accuse for Russia say dem don block dia access to di sea as Russia dey prepare for naval exercises.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba say di Sea of Azov dey completely blocked and di Black Sea don dey almost fully cut off by Russian forces.

Russia naval exercises go happun next week for two seas to di south of Ukraine, di Black Sea and di Sea of Azov.

Russia don issue coastal warnings dem citing missile and gunnery firing exercises.

Ukraine's foreign ministry tok say "unprecedentedly vast area where di manoeuvres go happun go make movements for di two seas practically impossible", and Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov tweet say di international waters of di two seas bin don dey blocked by Russia.

Di naval exercises around Ukraine southern flank dey in addition to di 10 days of military exercises we don already start for Belarus, to di north of Ukraine.

Pipo dey fear say if Russia try to invade Ukraine, di exercises put di Russian military close to di Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, to attack di city go dey easier.

Russia says di troops go return to dia permanent base wen di drills don finish.

Ukraine don launch dia own 10-day military exercises, though officials have few details.

Moscow say e no go fit accept say Ukraine - wey be former Soviet republic with deep social and cultural ties wit Russia - go one day join di Western defence alliance Nato and dem don demand say make dem rule am o

Russia bin don dey back one bloody armed rebellion inside Ukraine eastern Donbas region since 2014.

Some 14,000 pipo - including many civilians - don die wen e dey fight since dat time.

Suggestions be say a renewed focus on di so-called Minsk agreements - wey seek to end di conflict for di eastern Ukraine - fit dey helpful as a basis to reduce di current crisis.