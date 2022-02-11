Ladin Chima: Kannywood actors react after actress say she no dey earn pass N2,000 for movies

Wia dis foto come from, BBC/Ali Nuhu

For pipo wey dey follow northern Nigeria movie industry wey dem dey call Kannywood, Ladin Chima na one of di actresses dem dey familiar with.

She dey always play motherly roles and she don act plenty movies in over two decades.

Wetin make her enter news na di interview she do with BBC wia she tok say sometimes na N2,000 she dey get for her acting.

“Since i start to act up till now i neva colet big money sometimes N5,000or less even today i comot go act movie and wetin i get na just N2,000.”

“Na inside dat money i dey feed 8 pipo wey dey depend on me for food.”

Di Katsina born actress say she almost go homeless recently because dem tell her to vacate di house wey she dey live and she no get any oda plan.

“I bin for goment for sometime as a staff of Nasarawa hospital and after i retire i gaz leave di quarters for dem so dat ting almost make me homeless.”

“Di reason na say di money wey i dey make from acting too small for me to save to build my own house, how i wan begin save N2,000 to build house.”

Some ogas for Kannywood react to wetin di actress tok and say on dia part dem dey pay her reasonably well anytime she act for dem.

Wia dis foto come from, Ali Nuhu/Instagram

Ali Nuhu wey be di most popular actor/producer for di industry tell BBC say e dey wrong of Ladin Chima to generalise when she know say no be all producers dey treat her poorly.

“Wetin she tok dey wrong because no be every producer dey like dat in my own case she act movie for me recently and I pay her N40,000 for her services.”

“Wetin she yan cause some pipo to dey abuse me thinking because she act film for me recently.”

Anoda top producer Falalu Dorayi say wetin Ladin Chima tok surprise am because e don act several movies with her and neva for once pay her less than N20,000.

“In fact she act for me less than 10 days ago and wetin i give her na N30,000 so wetin she tok surprise me.”

“Even for my series film she act five scenes and i give her N40,000 and when her home wahala start Kannywood pipo contribute almost a million naira for her.”

Ladin Chima reaction to Kannywood ogas

BBC reach out to di actress after di two biggest bosses in Kannywood tok dia side and she tok say e get producers wey dey treat her right on di side.

She yan say some like Falalu Dorayi dey follow her go house to dash her money.

“Producers like Ali Nuhu dey come house to dash me money dat one dey even recently actress Hadiza Gabon dash me N300,000.”