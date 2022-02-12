Police arrest teacher wey allegedly beat 1 year 7month-old pupil to death for Delta

Wia dis foto come from, Sahara Reporters Wetin we call dis foto, Di pupil bin dey receive treatment before e come die

One teacher of Arise and Shine Nursery and Primary School for Asaba, Camp 74, Delta State don chop arrest sake of say he allegedly beat im one year seven months old pupil to death.

Di 24-year-old teacher, Emeka Joshua Nwogbo wey be di brother of di school proprietress allegedly beat di boy sake of say im dey play wit water.

Tok-tok person for di Delta State Police Command, DSP Dafe Bright confirm di tori to BBC Pidgin and tok say dem go charge di suspect for murder or manslaughter.

"Di boy fall sick afta im flog am and dem rush am to FMC where e bin dey receive treatment before e die on Saturday, February 12 around 08:30hrs.

"Di suspect go dey charged to court for murder or manslaughter. Di advise of di DPP go make us decide wetin im go dey charged for," di police tok tok person tell BBC Pidgin.

Edafe tok say dem don deposit di boy body for mortuary and investigation dey on already.

"Dem bin settle di case before"

Di police tok tok person say di parents of di pikin bin earlier settle di mata wit di teacher afta dem arrest am before e come die. E say dem suppose release di man on Saturday afta both parties don settle di case, but now wey di pikin don die, dem go charge am go court to face murder case or manslaughter.

"Dem suppose conclude di release of di suspect not knowing say di pikin go later die," DSP Edafe tok.

Dis kind thing don happun before?

Flogging of students na old practice for Nigerian school and while many pipo don condemn am, some pipo believe say e dey part of wetin to take train children.

Di papa of one of di students wey dem flog for Kwara State Madrasa tell BBC Pidgin say na im ask di school to punish im pikin like dat.

One video bin go viral last year wey show as dem dey flog students of di Arabic school sake of say di students bin go one hotel to celebrate di birthday of anoda students of di school.

Yunus Olarenwaju wey be di papa of di lady inside di video tell our tori pesin say im don sabi di school for more dan 20 years and eight of im children bin already graduate from di Arabic school.