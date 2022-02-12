UFC 271: Israel Adesanya vs Robert Whittaker - revenge or repeat of 2019?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Nigerian-New Zealand mixed martial art champion Israel Adesanya go face Australian Robert Whittaker again afta im beat am in October 6, 2019.

Whittaker bin dey defend im middleweight title wen Adesanya knock am out for round two of di fight inside di Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Australia.

Dark place again or Whittaker go laugh last?

Afta Whittaker lose im title to Adesanya in 2019, im tok say di defeat carry am enta "dark place", and Adesanya don promise say e go take im opponent to "di dark place again" on Saturday night for Houston, Texas.

Wetin go make dis fight dey tough be say Whittaker go won collect im title back and Adesanya go also won repeat wetin happun for 2019.

For im pre-fight news conference , Adesanya tok say no be secret say im and Whittaker no like each other.

"No be secret say we no like each other. But I dey glad say im bin pull imself out of di dark place - say im dey feel much better and say im be better man and fighter," Adesanya tok.

Whittaker tok say im don improve on im game and say di rematch go allow am test imself and how far im don improve.

Adesanya dey trend for Nigerian Twitter space as im kontri men dey root for am ahead of di rematch.

American mixed martial artist Kelvin Gastelum tok say no be everybody fit do wetin Adesanya dey do.

Im bin face Adesanya in 2019 and e say e dey very surprised with im ability.

"Di way wey we take dig am, dat fifth round, no be many pipo for dis planet fit go dat kind dimension and survive.

"Physically, mentally and spiritually - no be many pipo fit do am. His (Adesanya's) grit and his ability to dig - I dey very surprised," Gastelum tell BBC Sport.

Whittaker most recent fight na di one wey im win against Gastelum for last year April.

Gastelum tok say im dey very surprised afta di fight.

"To be honest, I neva dey so impressed after a fight - I bin go back to di locker room scratching my head.

"E bin dey operate on another level and I never feel like dat before inside fight, even against Izzy (Adesanya)," Gastelum tok.