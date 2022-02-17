Fuel scarcity in Nigeria today: Petrol scarcity solution dey now? Here be latest update

17 February 2022, 15:01 WAT New Informate 28 minutes wey don pass

Fuel scarcity in Nigeria dey bite hard up till today.

For oil rich city of Port Harcourt fuel scarcity don force pump prices to increase doe di southern Nigerian town.

Across Nigeria many pipo at di moment dey complain say di mata of fuel scarcity neva improve - wit long queues for filling stations wey still dey sell fuel.

Fuel scarcity in Nigeria don enta di third week and for places like Lagos - di kontri commercial capital, di queues dey cause serious traffic.

And reports say fuel attendants dey collect extra money like N500 to sell especially to pipo wey get jerrycan.

One conductor, hala say im bus don dey for inside filling station since 4am and yet dem bin neva see fuel buy almost five hours later.

For Abuja, Nigeria political capital, na so e be plus na "black market" full ground and some of dis marketers dey sell for up to N500 per litre.

Di supervisor for one of di filling stations BBC Pidgin enta to check wetin dey happun, say because of di fuel situation, "we no dey allow jerrycan to buy fuel.

Na "because jerry can dey cause plenti wahala", di filling station supervisor add.

E also comment on di long lines and say even with di shortage of duel dem still dey sell di product as dem dey sell am before, N165.

Wetin we call dis foto, Holdup sake of fuel queues for Port Harcourt

Fuel scarcity in Nigeria - solution dey front?

NNPC bin release statement on Tuesday, say dem get ova one billion litres of safe fuel for ground.

And dem dey use 24 hours operations for di depots to make sure di fuel spread around di kontri.

Dem say dem also get pass 2.3 billion litres of petrol for road dey come between now and di end of February, 2022.

For di statement, dem say "NNPC dey beg Nigerians make dem no panic buy fuel as e boku for di kontri"

Di goment oil company add say "work dey on to increase di rate dem dey share am give all filling stations".

Wia dis foto come from, NNPC

Wia dis foto come from, NNPC

But all this plans fit jam blockage as members of di Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (Nupeng) don start to dey ginger for anoda strike action.

On Sunday, dem release statement say dem dey mobilize action for di strike wey dem bin suspend for October 2021.

Dem bin down tools sake of say, wuru-wuru pipo dey shift di money wey goment bin agree to spend on mata dem cari give dem.

Tori be say dem bin get NNPC to finance di fixing of 21 critical roads wey tankers dey fall put for a total of 621 billion naira.

But dem accuse di Ministry of Works and Housing say dem dey show di roads wey dem don don since July an August 2021 to justify di money.

Dem say "wey dey beg di general public make dem bear with us because our action fit start withoutt further notice."

Wia dis foto come from, NUPENG

Wia dis foto come from, NUPENG

For Port Harcourt, Rivers state, we see say many fuel stations no even open and di few wey open get plenti long lines.

Di bad fuel wey bin dey knock pipo engine enta for inside Port-Harcourt wey cause many motor to spoil.

So no be only be say fuel no to dey as filing stations dem dey close down, pipo dey also select di filling station wey dem trust to buy beta fuel.

One of di motorist wey follow BBC Pidgin tok, say "I no dey happy because I suppose dey work right now.

"But I dey queue for hia dey wait for fuel, to epp carry my pikin go school, for my business and tins like dat."

One bus driver for di queue say e don dey for line for ova three hours on top say e wan buy fuel.

And about di bad fuel, e reveal say, "my friend bin buy di bad fuel, and now im motor dey for mechanic".

As at right now, e no get hope say di goment go do beta tin against di pipo wey import di bad fuel enta di kntri.

Dis na despite say di Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) tok say dem don remove di bad fuel wey bin dey circulate and be di cause of di for long queues for major cities.

Why fuel scarcity be big wahala for Nigeria?

Wetin we call dis foto, Pipo wey dey queue for fuel

Well for Nigeria, wenever fuel no dey, e be like e dey close down di kontri.

For one, di major form of transportation na road and most cars for di kontri dey make use of PMS to take operate, even public transport.

So even if pesin no get car, e go affect how dem dey take waka, because na either dem no go see motor go wia dem dey go or dia transport money go double or ever triple.

Oda tins na sake of say for Nigeria, electricity supply still no dey stable.