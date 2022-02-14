Abba Kyari declared wanted by NDLEA say e allegedly belong to drug cartel

14 February 2022

Wia dis foto come from, Abba Kyari

Di National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA don declare suspended DCP Abba Kyari wanted ontop accuse say e belong to drug cartel.

NDLEA tok for press briefing on Monday February 14, say di former Commander of Intelligence Response Team (IRT) na member of one drug cartel wey dey operate di Brazil-Ethiopia-Nigeria illicit drug pipeline.

According to NDLEA, Kyari failure to cooperate na im make dem come out for public to do di press briefing.

"Unfortunately, some law enforcement agents wey suppose be partners for di pursuit of di president mandate dey front of breaking di law, as dem dey aid and abet drug trafficking for di kontri.

Today, we dey forced to declare one of such law enforcement agents wanted in di pesin of suspended DCP Abba Kyari, di former Commander of Intelligence Response Team (IRT) for di Force Intelligence Bureau of di Nigerian Police Force.

With di intelligence wey dey our hand, di Agency believe strongly say DCP Kyari na member of drug cartel wey dey operate di Brazil-Ethiopia-Nigeria illicit drug pipeline, and e need to ansa questions weycrop up in one ongoing drug case wey e be principal actor. " E tok.

NDLEA tok wetin hapun

NDLEA allege say di mata start on Friday, January 21, 2022, wen DCP Kyari make call to one of di NDLEA officers for Abuja for 2:12 pm. Wen di officer return di call two minutes later, Kyari inform am say e dey come to see am to discuss one operational mata afta Juma'at service.