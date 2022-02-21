Slyvester Oromoni Death: Police tell court say dem no conclude investigation before dem release di five Dowen college students

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, others

Di police officer wey bin investigate di controversial death of Sylvester Oromoni Jnr for December 2021 don tell di coroner wey dey hear di mata say investigation of the five senior students of dowen college wey dem suspects of bullying and assaulting di deceased no dey concluded before dem dey released from one remand home based on court order.

Dis na despite one protest letter wey di police command for Lagos sama di chief judge of di state wey ask say make dem revoke di bail wey dem grant di boys before di 30-day remand order expire

Di IPO Bamidele Olusegun of di homicide dept at di scid Panti affirm during im cross examination wey Femi Falana (SAN) lead.

Di letter of protest wey now dey among exhibits before di coroner, dated December 22,2021 against di bail wey dem grant di underaged boys, wey be suspects for Sylvester jnr death dey signed by DCP Fayoade Adegoke wey head homicide investigations at Panti.

Inside di police interim investigative report dated dec 23,2021another exhibit, di witness add say di claims say di deceased dey allegedly bullied, tortured by di suspects and forced to drink one unknown substance no dey confam.

But dem add say one of di suspect for 2019 been choo suspension from school for inappropriate behaviour wey include spitting on one teacher.

Di witness also acknowledge say di school no reprimand another suspect wey beat up di deceased for October 2021 because e bin ask am to describe di private part of um elder sister wey also dey Dowen college.

Oga olusegun also tell di coroner Mikhail Kadiri say di police report conclude say "e dey evident say some group of students constitute themselves into one clique to dey bully and intimidate fellow students for di school.

Say di three school housemasters - Valentine Igbokwueze, Ahmed Ayomo and Adesanya Alusesan dey negligent, passive and fail to take decisive action when cases of inappropriate behavior dey reported to dem."

But di police add say dem no fit go on to prosecute dem sake if lack of evidence.

Di court den adjourned to Tuesday feb 22 for counsel for Dowen college, Anthony Kpokpo and oda counsel to cross examine di witness.

Sylverster Oromoni Corona Inquest so far

Di chief pathologist of Lagos state university teaching hospital wey bin lead di second autopsy on late Sylvester Oromoni mata bin rule out chemical intoxication as di cause of death.

But for cross examination, e bin admit say dem no take one blackish substance wey dem find for di intestine of late Sylvester during di procedure to toxicology laboratory to test for poison as dem allege.

Na two autopsies wey dem conduct on di 11-year-old Sylvester Oromoni jnr wey die under one questionable circumstances for November 30 2021.

Di first procedure wey dem do for di central hospital Warri on 2 December bin conclude say di cause of death be chemical intoxication wey arise from acute lung injury.

But on 14, December Lasuth Chief Pathologist, Associate Professor Sunday Soyemi bin do anoda autopsy on di deceased before 14 witnesses.

Di expert witness bin tell di coroner wey siddon for Ikeja, Magistrate Mikhail Kadiri say di primary cause of death be septicaemia, one serious bloodstream infection wey lobar pneumonia cause and infection of di muscles around di boy right ankle.

Di chief pathologist bin add for di 7, February sitting say di first autopsy bin no suppose conclude on chemical intoxication as cause of death sake of dem no open di decease oesophagus and trachea to make sure say e bin don swallow any substance wey fit injure am.

According to Professor Shoyemi wey be di director of public prosecution for di Lagos ministry of justice, Babajide Martins, di pathologist for Warri bin do "bad autopsy wey be di cause of di kasala wey surround di case."

But Senior Advocate of Nigeria wey represent di Oromoni family, Femi Falana bin object say make di witness no comment on document wey di state no tender before di court .

Counsel for di Nigerian Bar Association Beenard Onigah further question im failure to do toxicology test on di deceased, di witness bin add say e also still dey possible to do di test.

According to am, "in conducting di toxicology, I need to take di blood, fluid, di vitreous and send to di lab, di gastric content. All dis no dey available for di second autopsy."Di stomach bin dey opened by di first pathologist and dem no find noting. Di blood, urine don dey sucked out during embalming...," Professor Shoyemi tok.

How we reach here

Late last year, one video bin go round showing one school boy wey dey cry of pain. Di video be dat of one Dowen College, one boarding secondary school for Lekki area in Lagos.

Some days later, di boy, wey pipo later sabi as Sylvester Oromoni junior die, some days to im 12th birthday.

Dowen College student Sylvester Oromoni death video den make di hashtag #JusticeForSylvester dey trend.

Tori of di death of di boy for Dowen College, Lekki Lagos bin go worldwide.

Na one social media user @perrisonoronomi make di post about wetin hapun wey make di incident go viral.

"Dis na my cousin wey dem beat to death for one school wey cost over 1 million naira," di user post am for im twitter page wit foto of di deceased.