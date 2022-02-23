Champions league preview: Athletico Madrid vs Manchester United match predictions plus oda details you suppose know

59 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Dis go be di first time the two teams go meet for European game since 30 years.

Champions league action dey continue on Wednesday as Athletico Madrid dey welcome Manchester United for dia round of 16 match.

Dis clash go see Cristiano Ronaldo try to shine again as im don score 35 times against Spanish teams for European competitions. Joe Felix, Antoine Griezman and Luis Suarez plus Corea na di top strikers to watch out for for di Athletico squad.

Predictions

Football analyst Solace Chukwu tell BBC pidgin say e no expect plenti goals for di match though di two teams get strong attacking force.

“I dey expect di match to end 1 - 0 in favour of Man U. Na true Athletico over di years dey gada enough strikers, but di likely scorer for dis game go be Cristiano Ronaldo’ na so Chukwu tok.

Anoda lagos based football fan Omilabu Adenike say Man U go carri di day by 2 - 1. She expect say Cristiano Ronaldo go score for di match.

Athletico vs Man U- Standings

Man U dey enter di match wit dia head up as dem never loose any of dia last seven EPL games and dem get good results so far for di champions league.

Athletico on di oda hand don win only three and loose four of dia last seven matches.

Dem dey fifth for di la liga table while Man U dey fourth for EPL table.

Plenti Athletico players dey down to injury while some dey suspension.

For United Edison Cavani get groin injury while Eric Bailey fit come back from injury to play di match.