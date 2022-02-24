Neco result 2021: NECO don Release 2021 SSCE Results- See how to check

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, NECO Wetin we call dis foto, NECO senior Director, Mr Abubakar Gana nai go take over as di Acting Registrar

DI National Examinations Councils (NECO) don release di 2021 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) results.

For inside statement wey NECO release, Registrar of of di examination join bodi, Professor Dantani Wushishi, na im announce am on Thursday, for Minna, Niger State capital,

According to Oga Wushishi NECO release di results 64 days afta candidates complete di 2021 external examination papers. Di exam bin end on 22nd of December 2022.

Oga Wushishi say in line wit wetin di council want, 29 subjects na im dem administer, di process bin include pre-examination and post examination period. And e dey happy say di process don end wit di release of result today, e tok.

Oga Wushishi say "Di Number of candidates wey register for di exam be 47, 916. Di number of candidates wey siddon to write English Language be 45,821 out of which 36,116, wey represent 78.82% gbab Credit and above.

For mathematics "45,756 candidates na dem siddon write Maths out of which 35,706, wey represent 78.04 percent gbab Credit and above.

"Di number of candidates wey get five Credits and above, including English Language and Mathematics be 29,342, wey represent 62.59%.

Oga Wushishi further add say "On di oda hand, 37,991 candidates, wey represent 81.04%, get five Credits and above, wether for English Language and Mathematics.

E also say "di number of candidates wey dey booked for different kind of exam mago mago for 2021 be 4,454,

As dis one no be like di 6,465 in 2020, wey show say di number of candidates wey dey do mago mago don reduce well well."

How you fit check NECO result

First, candidates fit check dia results on NECO website: www.neco.gov.ng wit dia examination registration numbers.

E go lead dem go di NECO Results system (www.result.neco.gov.ng).

Pick your exam year. i.e. 2020

Pick your exam type. i.e. SSCE INTERNAL (JUN/JUL)

Enter your Token Number and registration number for di appropriate columns

Finally, click on di check result button to access your NECO result.

To get di token; Create an account for neco.gov.ng, login-in and buy di token online using di payment options.

Buy di token and share wit candidates, parents, schools, organizations or any person wey wish to view di candidate's results.

Which examinations NECO dey run?

Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE)

Dis na di exam wey candidates wey dey di last stage of secondary school dey take. Dem divide di SSCE into two categories - Internal and External.

Internal na for candidates for di third and final year of dia senior secondary education while External na for candidates wey no dey for school i.e. private candidates.

Di minimum number of subjects candidate fit sit for na eight while di maximum na nine.

Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE)

Dem dey do di BECE to move form di ninth year of basic education class to senior secondary class.

Di candidates wey dey write BECE dey for dia third year of junior secondary school. NECO dey conduct di exa for federal unity colleges, armed forces secondary schools and oda federal establishments wey dey run secondary schools.

For dis one, candidate suppose sit for minimum of nine subjects and maximum of 10 and you go only pass she/he get credit for six subjects plus English and Mathematics.

National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE)