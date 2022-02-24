Uromi bank robbery: Police confam two police officers, five civilians dead during bank robbery for Edo state

Na around 5pm di robbers attack happen at di same time begin shoot gun wey make pipo run kitikitikiti.

Police for Edo State don confam say two police men and five civilians don die for di armed robbery attack on four banks and di police division for Uromi, Esan North East local goment of Edo State late Thursday evening.

Police tok tok pesin Bello Kontongs confam to BBC Pidgin say di armed robbers use dynamite attack four banks: Zenith Bank , UBA, First Bank and Union bank for Uromi.

One policeman for Mopol 60 Auchi wey dey guard duty for Zenith Bank and anoda policeman for di police division plus five civilians dey confam dead from di attack.

E add say dem don reinforce security for di area even as dem don begin manhunt for di armed robbers.

Online videos show say di armed robbers come with jeep and motorcycles with gun wey dem spray for di banks and carry large sums of money comot.

Most of di casualties wey die and get injuries na pipo wey catch stray bullets.

We go bring una more updates as we know more about di incident

Oda similar robbery wey don happen

Oyo robbery

For Ibadan di Oyo State capital at least three pipo including two police officers die afta armed robbers wey reach 10 in number hijack bullion van around Idi-Ape area of Ibadan for February 2022.

Police say di bullion van bin dey carry money when di armed robbers attack dem for di southwestern Nigerian town.

Di armed robbers engage di police officers wey dey escort di bullion van and in di process, dem carry undisclosed amount of money run.

Di Oyo State Commissioner of police, Ngozi Onadeko wey confam di robbery incident say two police officers bin suffer bullet wounds and dem later die for hospital.

Di Commissioner wey follow tori pipo tok wen she visit di scene also confam say one of di policemen bin shoot dead one of di armed robbers during di gun battle.

Osun robbery

Wia dis foto come from, File foto Wetin we call dis foto, Osun State bin record similar bank robbery in di past wit dare-devil robbers.

Last year, robbers bin storm two towns inside Osun State wia dem hit two commercial banks.

Di robbers also attack a police station, inside di southwest state on Wednesday, 2 June, 2021.

Police don confirm di bank robbery dem and di attack on dia station by di robbers.

Tori be say di suspected robbers land a about 5.30- 6pm and begin shoot anyhow wey come cause great panic.

Di towns dem attack na Apomu, di headquarters of Isokan Local Goment Area and Ikire, headquarters of Irewole Local Goment Area. .

According to local report dem attack First Bank in Ikire and Access Bank inside Apomu.

Another report say di robbers first attack di Apomu bank before moving to Ikire, according to PM News wey quote wetin residents tok.

Di robbers enter Apomu and Ikire through Ikoyi town, and divide demselves into different groups before dem attack di police station.