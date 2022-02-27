Russia and Ukraine war 2022: Fighting don start for Ukraine second city Kharkiv

By George Bowden & Viktoriia Zhuhan

BBC News

8 minutes wey don pass

Ukrainian forces say dem don push back di attack for di second city Kharkiv, afta dem clash wit Russian forces.

Regional govnor Oleh Sinegubov say di city don dey free from Russian troops afta street to street fighting for through out di night.

Pipo wey dey stay for dia describe serious shelling, one woman describe say " e be like Star Wars on top of your head"

According to emergency services, shellings hit one Nine- storey building wia pipo dey live.

Di building dey seriously damaged and one elderly woman die, emergency services tok.

Rescuers tok say about 60 pipo dey safe sake of say dem go hide for di basement(underground).

" I no fit describe di sounds wey wake me up one Kharkiv resident tok about di fight wey happun overnight.

Anoda resident, University Professor Dmitry Shabanov say im family dey fortunate to still get running water.

" We call our friend to join us she get newborn baby and anoda small pikin. But she no fit take di risk to come meet us hia . E tok

Russian troops don also blow up one natural gas pipeline nearby according Ukrainian state agency.

Di fighting for Ukraine don cause at least 240 civilian casualties and 64 pipo don die, na so di Office of di United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights tok.

E add say houses and critical infrastructure wey don spoil don keep plenti pipo for darkness as light and water no dey.

Di BBc don verify one video for di elegram messaging platform wey show how Russian trucks dey drive enta into Kharkiv.

Anoda video wey dey verified by di BBC show one group of Ukrainian soldiers taking cover behind a wall, while one launched a shoulder-fired missile.

E dey comes after an oil terminal outside di capital Kyiv dey attacked by missile, prompting toxic air warnings.

Di massive explosion for Vasylkiv, 18 miles (30km) south of Kyiv, see flames light up di night sky.

Dos wey dey nearby dey warned to close dia windows - though many for Kyiv don already dey take shelter underground.

Strict curfew for di capital dey in place until Monday.

First real street fighting as Russia don change tactics

Di big concern for Ukraine's government today na Russian troops attacking di country's second-largest city, Kharkiv.

Sitting so close to di border with Russia, e dey always likely to be one of di first major cities to be in jeopardy. Dis appears to be di first real street fighting so far.

Some of di images wey dey emerge from di city show Ukrainian troops firing rocket propelled grenades on street corners and Russian troops, on foot, moving behind armoured vehicles.