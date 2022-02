Emmanuel Jacob: 'I go like to become Engineer' Meet 11 year-old Emmanuel wey dey do generator and motorcycle repairer

one hour wey don pass

Like plenti Nigerian youths wey dey try to learn skill and become entrepreneurs, Emmanuel Jacob wey dey eleven years dey repair generator and motorcycle (Okada).

E tell BBC Pidgin say na becos di pesin wey e dey live still wit no get money to send am go school naim make one neighbour take am go learn generator repair, but go still like to go school.

Na nine years im dey wen e start to learn di work.

How e take start?

E narrate say na im neighbour cari am go learn di work sake of as e no dey go school, e go just dey outside dey play evritime.

"Wen I come my oga shop two years ago na small generator (I pass my neighbour) I take start.

"One of our neighbour naim cari me come here to come learn work, sake of say na only me dey outside dey play dey waka, naim e come out me for work."

"Now I no dey go school bcos my Aunt wey I dey stay wit no get money to put me for school. I go like to be Engineer."

Di work easy for am?

Wetin we call dis foto, 'Wen I come my oga shop two years ago na small generator (I pass my neighbour) I take start'

Emmanuel say di work no easy o, e add say na evriday e dey go shop to go learn di work.

E dey go for morning come back for night.

"I dey come workshop to learn everyday, from Monday to Saturday I dey start around to Eleven and close around 8 O.clock for night.

"Fault for generator no dey take me time to repair, di one wey dey hard me pass na engine I fit pieces an but I no go fit couple am finish." e tok

How pipo dey see im work?

E tok how customer dey react wen dem see say na small boy wan di dia work.

"If I do work for pesin even though na home service, dem go pay me my money still dash me money ontop sake of say I sabi work.

"Wen some pipo cari generator or work come my oga shop dem no dey believe say I sabi do am until my oga go tell dem say I fit do am."

Wetin we call dis foto, 'Now I no dey go school bcos my Aunt wey I dey stay wit no get money to put me for school. I go like to be Engineer.'

"Wen I finish am dem go dey surprised , some of dem go dash me money."

"Dis work wey I dey learn no dey easy, some tins wey I no fit do I go let my oga know im go teach me."

"As I dey learn dis work I dey make mistake too, sometimes if I dey tight sometin e come break my oga to help me fix am but next time I no go do dat mistake."