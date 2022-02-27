Russia and Ukraine war: Putin put nuclear forces on high alert

Vladimir Putin don order Russia's military to put im deterrence forces.wey include nuclear weapon on ''special alert''.

He tell defence chiefs say na becos of "aggressive statements" by di West, amid widespread condemnation of im invasion of Ukraine.

Di announcement no mean Russia intend to use di weapons.

Di US immediately condemn im decision calling it an "unacceptable escalation".

Last week, Mr Putin bin warn dat "whoever try to hinder us" for Ukraine go see consequences "una never seen for your history".

Dos words dey widely interpreted as signalling threat to use nuclear weapons if di West stand in im way.

Dat warning become sharper on Sunday wen he order di Russian defence minister and di chief of di military's general staff to put di nuclear deterrent forces on "special regime of combat duty".

Afta Mr Putin's announcement, di EU announced unprecedented new raft of sanctions and actions against Russia, wey include:

Di financing of weapons for Ukraine

Total ban on Russian planes using EU airspace

Barring Kremlin-run media outlets Sputnik and Russia Today from EU territory.

Dis measures dey come o top of oda sanctions ey don already dey imposed by Western nations, wey include asset freezes on major banks and wealthy individuals, including Mr Putin imself.

Di US ambassador to di United Nations tok say Mr Putin's nuclear deterrent order showed he dey escalate di Ukraine conflict in unacceptable manner.

Di White House said Russia neva dey under threat from Nato at any point, while Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg describe Mr Putin's comments as "dangerous rhetoric".

Di very public shift to high alert status na one way for Moscow to send warning.

Moving to alert status likely make am easier to launch weapons more quickly. But e no mean say current intent to use dem dey.

Russia get di largest stockpile of nuclear weapons for di world but also know say Nato also getenough to destroy Russia if dem dey used.

But Vladimir Putin's aim na to likely try and deter Nato support for Ukraine by creating fears ova how far e dey willing to go - and creating ambiguity ova what kind of support for Ukraine e go consider to be too much.

Meanwhile di Ukrainian presidency say e don agree to hold negotiations wit Russia near di border between Ukraine and Belarus.

President Volodymyr Zelensky tok for conversation e get wit di leader of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, di Ukrainian side don agree to meet di Russians witout any preconditions for di Ukrainian- Belarusian border, near di Pripyat River.

Presido Zelensky tok say Mr Lukashenko don take responsibility to ensure say all planes, helicopters and missiles wey part be Belarusian border dey on stand-by during di Ukrainian delegation travel, toks and return.

Russian and Belarus neva issue any statements about potential toks.

Russian defence ministry don agree say dia Army pipo don die and wound for Ukraine, but e claim say di number of pipo wey die no reach di number of Ukraine pipo wey die and wound.

Di United Nations tok say by Saturday at 134 Ukrainian military don die meanwhile Ukraine tok say na 4,300 casualties naim Russian servicemen don get, but even Ukrain officials say those figures no clear.

Ukraine human rights commissioner say 210 civilians don die.

Among di pipo wey die na children, for one children's hospital wey bomb hit for Kyiv and one for Russia attack on one kindergarten wey claim six lives near di northern border for Okhtyrka.

Nine civilians don die for Kyiv while ten ethnic Greek Ukraine pipo die for air strikes for villages for south-east according to Greek officials.

For far, di UN don record 64 civilians wey don die and also confam say plenti pipo wound, e dey except di real number to high pass like dis.

