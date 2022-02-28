Russia-Ukraine war: How Ghanaians in Ukraine escape into neighbouring countries

28 February 2022

Wia dis foto come from, Ghana presidency Wetin we call dis foto, Foreign Affairs Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey

Over 220 Ghanaians who dey live for Ukraine manage leave de country around Sunday midday.

Ghana Foreign Affairs Ministry say dem manage cross de border to neighbouring countries Poland, Hungary den others.

Ghana govment say dem dey put together transport, accommodation, feeding, medical support den flights for citizens wey leave Ukraine.

Foreign Affairs Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey narrate say dem position officers across de borders to assist Ghanaians.

Particularly those wit visa on arrival issues den air tickets to travel to Accra, Botchwey add.

Wia dis foto come from, EPm

Evacuation from Ukraine

24 Ghanaians arrive for Bucharest, Romania.

48 Ghanaians dey go through processing for holding area wey another 60 dey go through border formalities to enter Romania.

Also, 38 cross Ukraine border into Poland where dem dey wit Ghanaian officials.

Meanwhile, 25 Ghanaians dey travel go Prague, Slovakia where de Honourary Consul go help process dem into Slovakia.

Some 25 people also arrive for Hungary dey received shelter for de Pentecostal church for Budapest.

Wey another 85 Ghanaians dey receive support by Ghana Embassy for Moscow to cross de border town into Russia.

Wia dis foto come from, JOHN MACDOUGALL Wetin we call dis foto, President of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Meanwhile Ghana say dem dey stand with Ukraine afta Russian invasion. Di UN rep declare on Friday.

Harold Agyeman, Ghana permanent representative to di UN Security Council say im kontri support dia sovereignty and territorial integrity.

According to Agyeman, de development dey worry. "De developments which de happen first Ukraine dey worry."