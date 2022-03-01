Sylvester Oromoni: Cult no dey for Dowen college - Principal testify

16 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter/ Perrie Wetin we call dis foto, Sylvester Oromoni father disagree wit di school version of events

Principal of Dowen College Lagos say cult no dey di school. Dis na part of her testimony for magistrate court ikeja lagos on Tuesday as di court dey try find out wetin cause di death of young Sylvester Oromoni jnr.

Mrs Adebisi Layiwola wey don serve as principal of di school for four years admit say cases of bullying dey pop up once in a while but dem get zero tolerance for bullying and dem dey deal wit suspected bully’s.

According to her “we don suspend and expel some of students in di past sake of bullying “.She say she no believe say na bullying or cult group matter cause Sylvester death.

Wen lawyers ask am weda e dey aware dat some parents don withdraw dia pikins from di school sake of bullying. She say no.

'Di case no too serious'

Di principal wey stand for witness box for about two hours say why dem no carri di deceased go hospital wen e complain be say dem feel say di matter no serious.

“If a child dey ill, we go attend to am and inform di parents, but if di case dey life threatening, we go carri am go hospital “ na so di principal tok.

She say dem dey refer dia students to Lifeline hospital unto say dem get agreement with di health facility, but add say some parents fit direct dem to hospital di school go carri pikin go.

Wetin we call dis foto, Principal in court on Tuesday

During cross examination by Femi Falana wey be counsel to di Oromoni family, di principal say “we dey collect medical report of students upon admission.

We get di deceased medical file. I no know weda im get any medical condition during im admission to Dowen college”.

Di lawyer ask weda di school send letter condolence message to di family. She say yes, say dem send letter of condolence to the father through email and WhatsApp. say dem also call am.

Wetin I tok wit Sylvester mama - Principal

Di day I call di mama, I speak to di deceased but e no talk very well with me. Im just dey make some noise like person wey dey in pain”. Dat na wetin Miss Layiwola tell court.

Lawyer Femi Falana tell di principal “I put it to you say you no dey aware of di deceased case until 28 November 2021. Even wen im complain some days earlier “.

“Yes, na dat time I sabi wetin dey happun. I call di mother dat day, I ask about the boy to know weda e don dey dey beta. She tell me say di boy dey get some pains” na so Mrs Layiwola tok.

Di principal say di school no get Parents Teacher’s Association for di school but dem get wetin e describe as ‘parents forum’.

Wen di Lawyer ask am weda di school get CCTV, she answer say dem don get one now.

Di Principal also mention say no be true say management of di school resign dia position sake of di deceased case.

After di cross examination di lawyer adjourned di case to Monday 7th March 2022.

Why Sylvester demand change of room - Dowen house master

House master for Dowen college Lagos Mr Ahmed Anyanmo earlier say di deceased young boy bin complain to am say im wan change Im hostel room sake of say some students dey worri am for night after nights out.

Mr Ahmed appear before magistrate court Ikeja Lagos wia di coroner inquest into di death of di boy dey hold on Monday.

For im testimony Hahmed say im be di guardian of di boy and confirm say di deceased also complain to an about di injury im collect after e go play ball with im fellow students, say e believe wetin di boy tell am unto say e confirm di matter from im colleagues.

“I no dey aware say dem wan force di boy join cult for di school. Di boy na good boy and dey give tins to pipo freely” na so Mr Ahmed tell di coroner.

E also tell di coroner say im no report di boy matter to im parents but say na di principal of di school report di matter to di mama.

Ontop question of wetin happun wen e receive complaint about di deceased school box, Ahmed say “wen I hear about the damage box. I no report am to both di parents and the school authority sake of say I no fit confirm weda na im open im box or person tear am”.

During cross examination by counsels to different parties wey dey involved in di case, Ahmed tell di court say im don spend over 13 years for Dowen college, say e no dey possible say cult dey exist for di school as some pipo bin dey allege.

So far, pipo wey don testify for di case include papa of di deceased, Dowen college doctor, Police IPO wey investigate di case etc.

Young Sylvester Oromoni die sake of mysterious circumstances wey di coroner dey try find out.I’m death cause plenti kasala for Lagos and oda part of Nigeria especially for social media as pipo begin protest im death, some even threaten to born down Dowen college wia di boy dey attend before e become sick.

IPO statement for witness box

Di police officer wey bin investigate di controversial death of Sylvester Oromoni Jnr for December 2021 don earlier tell di coroner wey dey hear di mata say investigation of the five senior students of dowen college wey dem suspects of bullying and assaulting di deceased no dey concluded before dem dey release dem from one remand home based on court order.

Dis na despite one protest letter wey di police command for Lagos sama di chief judge of di state wey ask say make dem revoke di bail wey dem grant di boys before di 30-day remand order expire

Di IPO Bamidele Olusegun of di homicide dept at di scid Panti affirm during im cross examination wey Femi Falana (SAN) lead.

Di letter of protest wey now dey among exhibits before di coroner, dated December 22,2021 against di bail wey dem grant di underaged boys, wey be suspects for Sylvester jnr death dey signed by DCP Fayoade Adegoke wey head homicide investigations at Panti.

Inside di police interim investigative report dated dec 23,2021another exhibit, di witness add say di claims say di deceased dey allegedly bullied, tortured by di suspects and forced to drink one unknown substance no dey confam.

But dem add say one of di suspect for 2019 been choo suspension from school for inappropriate behaviour wey include spitting on one teacher.

Di witness also acknowledge say di school no reprimand another suspect wey beat up di deceased for October 2021 because e bin ask am to describe di private part of um elder sister wey also dey Dowen college.

Oga olusegun also tell di coroner Mikhail Kadiri say di police report conclude say "e dey evident say some group of students constitute themselves into one clique to dey bully and intimidate fellow students for di school.

Say di three school housemasters - Valentine Igbokwueze, Ahmed Ayomo and Adesanya Alusesan dey negligent, passive and fail to take decisive action when cases of inappropriate behavior dey reported to dem.

“But di police add say dem no fit go on to prosecute dem sake if lack of evidence.Di court den adjourned to Tuesday feb 22 for counsel for Dowen college, Anthony Kpokpo and oda counsel to cross examine di witness.

Corona inquest so far

Di chief pathologist of Lagos state university teaching hospital wey bin lead di second autopsy on late Sylvester Oromoni mata bin rule out chemical intoxication as di cause of death.

But for cross examination, e bin admit say dem no take one blackish substance wey dem find for di intestine of late Sylvester during di procedure to toxicology laboratory to test for poison as dem allege.

Na two autopsies wey dem conduct on di 11-year-old Sylvester Oromoni jnr wey die under one questionable circumstances for November 30 2021.

Di first procedure wey dem do for di central hospital Warri on 2 December bin conclude say di cause of death be chemical intoxication wey arise from acute lung injury.

But on 14, December Lasuth Chief Pathologist, Associate Professor Sunday Soyemi bin do anoda autopsy on di deceased before 14 witnesses.

Di expert witness bin tell di coroner wey siddon for Ikeja, Magistrate Mikhail Kadiri say di primary cause of death be septicaemia, one serious bloodstream infection wey lobar pneumonia cause and infection of di muscles around di boy right ankle.

Di chief pathologist bin add for di 7, February sitting say di first autopsy bin no suppose conclude on chemical intoxication as cause of death sake of dem no open di decease oesophagus and trachea to make sure say e bin don swallow any substance wey fit injure am.

According to Professor Shoyemi wey be di director of public prosecution for di Lagos ministry of justice, Babajide Martins, di pathologist for Warri bin do "bad autopsy wey be di cause of di kasala wey surround di case.

"But Senior Advocate of Nigeria wey represent di Oromoni family, Femi Falana bin object say make di witness no comment on document wey di state no tender before di court.

Counsel for di Nigerian Bar Association Beenard Onigah further question im failure to do toxicology test on di deceased, di witness bin add say e also still dey possible to do di test.

According to am, "in conducting di toxicology, I need to take di blood, fluid, di vitreous and send to di lab, di gastric content. All dis no dey available for di second autopsy."Di stomach bin dey opened by di first pathologist and dem no find noting.

Di blood, urine don dey sucked out during embalming...," Professor Shoyemi tok.

How we reach here

Late last year, one video bin go round showing one school boy wey dey cry of pain. Di video be dat of one Dowen College, one boarding secondary school for Lekki area in Lagos.

Some days later, di boy, wey pipo later sabi as Sylvester Oromoni junior die, some days to im 12th birthday.Dowen College student Sylvester Oromoni death video den make di hashtag #JusticeForSylvester dey trend.

Tori of di death of di boy for Dowen College, Lekki Lagos bin go worldwide.Na one social media user @perrisonoronomi make di post about wetin hapun wey make di incident go viral.

“Dis na my cousin wey dem beat to death for one school wey cost over 1 million naira," di user post am for im twitter page wit foto of di deceased.