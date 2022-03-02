Russia-Ukraine War: Buhari don approve $8.5m to evacuate Nigerians from Ukraine

Wia dis foto come from, Buhari Sallau

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari don approve $8.5 million to evacuate at least 5,000 Nigerians wey dey stranded sake of di war between Russia and Ukraine.

Dis 5,000 pipo go include Nigerians wey dey registered, plus di ones wey no dey registered, wey dey stranded for Ukraine.

Di kontri Minister of State, Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Zubairu Dada, do di announcement on Wednesday afta di Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting wey Vice President Yemi Osinbajo chair.

Dada say di Ministry of Foreign Affairs and di Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development do joint memo wey di FEC approve on di moni wey dem go use evacuate Nigerians wey now dey for Romania, Hungary, Slovakia, and Poland.

E add say, three aircrafts, two from Air Peace and one from Max Air airlines, go run as many shifts as possible to make di evacuation of di pipo wey currently dey on ground possible.

According to di minister, all di agencies dey fully ready wit all di resources to make sure say di aircraft leave Nigeria on Wednesday to begin evacuation.

At di moment, about 1,940 thousand evacuees dey different embassies for neighbouring kontri wit Ukraine.

And di authority say dem dey work hard round di clock to ensure say dem brink dem back to Nigeria safely.

Wetin don happun for Ukraine-Russia war today

Russia say e don take control of di southern port city of Kherson. Ukraine deny am.

Ukrainian military say Russian paratroopers don begin fight for Kharkiv.

40 mile on convoy 15 miles from Kyiv. Russia don warn pipo to move away from government installations ahead of strikes.

Russian authorities don further tighten dia control of di media, take one independent radio station off-air.

Di Moscow stock exchange don remain closed for di third day running as sanctions bite.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg press conference for Brussels.

We dey expect decision on di participation of Russia for di Paralympics. 13.00GMT