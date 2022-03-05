'I be di first female commercial tricycle rider for Kano'

38-year-old Amina Ibrahim na woman wey dey ride keke commercially for northern Nigeria state of Kano state.

For dis interview, she tell BBC Pidgin say her dream na to see more women join her for di business.

Amina wey be mother of five and wey dey married to a keke rider begin to ride commercially two years ago but she say she don dey drive long time ago.

"As business na two years ago I start to ride keke but for leisure na many years ago because I be di kind of pesin wey love to sabi and master new tins."

"I no dey believe di opinion say women no fit ride dis or dat, as I dey so, na only aeroplane I no fit drive and dat one na because I no get access.

"When I dey small, I learn bicycle and na im I bin dey use go school na so pipo go dey look me dat time as I begin grow I later master motorcycle and na im I dey use move around."

Amina adventure also see her drive big trailer to Lagos one time.

"Dat one happun many years ago, I sabi big trailer and I don drive am from Kano to Lagos before, infact just recently one man park trailer near my house and pipo come begin argue say no woman fit drive am na so I surprise everybody for dia."

'Proud husband and children'

Wetin we call dis foto, Amina Ibrahim dey ride her keke

Saidu Mohammed na Amina husband and dem don marry since 1992.

E say e dey very proud of im wife and dey pray for more women to become as hardworking as she be.

"I dey very proud as a husband because she dey very hardworking. I hope say goment and all di revelant agencies go helep her to helep more women wey wan enta dis business.

"She also dey handle her home duties wella." Saidu tok wit smile for im face.

Her eldest child Fatima say dem dey very proud of dia mother and she too don already learn keke from di mother.

"She don teach all of us, all of us fit ride keke now."

Chairmo of Kano Keke riders confam Amina claim

Alhaji Sani Dankoli na di chairmo of keke riders for Kano and e confam Amina claim of being di first and only woman wey dey ride Keke commercially to BBC Pidgin and say dem dey very proud of her achievement.

E add say dem dey look forward to more women joining her line of work because women passengers and children go prefer women riders for di state.

"We dey proud of Amina as a good and abiding member of our association. Na she be di first and only member but we dey hope say more women go join her soon."

"One company even come meet us about her and dem say dem go provide keke for her to dey teach oda women we still dey wait for dem to fulfil dia promise."

Keke colleagues also say Amina sabi

Jamilu Isah na keke rider wey don spend eight years now for di trade and e tok say Amina sabi ride wella.

"Amina na correct rider since wey I know her over a year ago I dey impressed because she sabi wetin she dey do."

Sabithu Hashim also don reach five years dey ride and e tok say since e know Amina, e neva see her jam somebody or get any kain of issue for road.

"Amina na woman wey know her work and I neva see her get issue for road."

Amina ultimate ambition

Wetin we call dis foto, Amina Ibrahim

I go like get opportunity to teach oda women so dat dem go also become self dependent like me.

"Many dey come meet me and some dey also call for phone saying dem wan learn but na lack of opportunity dey stop dem."