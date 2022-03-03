Hanifa Abubakar murder: Wife of main suspect tell court how e deceive her after e allegedly kidnap girl

Wia dis foto come from, Hanifa Wetin we call dis foto, Five year old Hanifa

Crying Jamila Muhammad Sani, wife of main suspect for di murder of 5 year old Hanifa Abubakar give emotional testimony for court on Thursday 3rd March 2022 wia she narrate how her husband deceive her to continue to dey keep di kidnapped girl for dia house.

Through out Jamila testimony her husband Abdulmalik Tanko no raise im head up to look at di face of di wife e marry for six years wey also come with dia months old baby.

Di wife tok about di day wey her husband bring Hanifa come house wearing her school uniform and how e introduce her as pikin to one of im teachers ‘Murjanatu’ wey wan travel to Saudi Arabia.

“On di day wey e bring di girl e introduce her as daughter of one of im teachers wey dey plan to travel to Saudi Arabia and dey Abuja to do some paper work.”

“Di girl dey cry as e bring her and my two daughters dey play e come tell her say see your new friends Aisha and Rukayya and di girl tok say her name na Hanifa, na dia i take know her name.”

As di baby Jamila come with dey cry court excuse her for 5 minutes to go outside to calm am down before continuation.

She also tok about how she ask her husband about di new phone e bring come house and e tell her say na im friend get am and e give am to charge for am.

Abdulmalik Tanko wey testify for di first time tok how dem use electric shock for im bodi after dem arrest am.

“Around midnight i dey sleep when one officer come wake me up comot me e come use one device wey dey shock for my bodi come carry me go one corridor.”

“Inside di place one officer swear to God say if i no tok true say e go really deal with me e come call me stupid and irresponsible pesin, dem still use more electric shocks on me wey make me faint.”

Earlier for court owner of di phone one Jummai Alhassan bin narrate to court how she loss her phone inside keke (tricycle) and how DSS come invite her for questioning as dem dey investigate di mata.

After prosecution lawyer tender statements wey Abdulmalik Tanko and di oda accused Fatima jubril give police defence lawyer Mukhtar Usman object to tendering of di statements saying e happun under duress after dem arrest di suspects.

“Apart from beating my client dem also use electric shocking for am at some point so no how wey dis statements go work also di third accused (Fatima) say dem threaten her.”

Justice Usman Na’Abba don adjourn di case to 9th and 10th March 2022.

Wetin happun last time for court?

Wetin we call dis foto, During di court hearing on Monday 14 February, lawyers show up for di first time to defend di school proprietor and di two pipo wey be main suspects.

On Wednesday 2nd March 2022, Nigeria Police Inspector Ubale Usman narrate to high court for how accused Abdulmalik Tanko for im statement to dem give Hanifa rat poison inside tea on dia way to Northwest Preparatory School wia dem bury dead bodi of di girl.

Defence attorney Mukhtar Usman when e dey question inspector Ubale ask why im narration different from DSS officer wey take to stand earlier wey yan say Hanifa bin take di tea inside di school and not on dia way.

Before di police officer, department of state services DSS officers wey play huge role for di case first take to di stand but unfortunately dem no allow tori pipo cover dat aspect as di lawyers say DSS beg to protect dia undercover pipo wey handle di case.

Justice Usman Na’abba also receive exhibits wey include uniform wey Hanifa wear on di day of her kidnap wey also dey her body on di day of her death, phones wey dem use communicate regarding ransom payment and shovel wey di suspects allegedly use bury di victim.

Hanifa Abubakar murder case - Background

Since news of Hanifa alleged murder break for January, 2022, #Justiceforhanifa trend on on social media in Nigeria.

Justice for Hanifa begin trend last month on social media afta police discover di remains of Hanifa inside Northwest Preparatory school for Tudun Murtala area of Kano city.

Dat na school wey she dey attend and dem arrest three pipo over di case including her teacher.

Hanifa family call for justice

Pipo of Kawaji area of Kano state suffer serious shock afta dem discover Hanifa deadi-bodi.

Dem bin kidnap her on di 4th of December, 2021 as she dey return from Islamic school with her friends.

Tori of Hanifa kidnap touch many pipo on social media at di time as dem see foto of di young girl.

Abubakar Abdulsalam, papa of Hanifa bin share im last moments with im daughter.

Abdulsalam wey say dem still dey in shock over wetin happun but at di same time know say na test from God.

E say, "as Hanifa prepare to comot for school on dat particular Saturday she come meet am.

"She come meet me say she don prepare for Islamiyah (Islamic school) I come tell her say make she pray and for my presence she come repeat di prayer."

"Afta, she turn to di mother tell her say mummy, if you dey come back from market helep me buy Alewar madara (milk candy)."

Dat na di final moments Abubakar spend with im daughter.

"Wetin I go dey always remember about her na day Hanifa na very lively and smart girl, all di neighbours love her and her father na her favourite." Abdulsalam tok.

President Muhammadu Buhari join oda Nigerians to condemn di alleged murder of di five-year-old school girl Hanifa Abubakar.

President Buhari say, "make Police and Ministry of Justice prepare well and present better case wey go fit earn di respect of di court".

Di Nigerian leader say E also tell Hanifa parent to 'bear di sad loss wit courage and fortitude in God'.