Nigeria Afrobeats star Davido: Oda tins totori me more dan music

Davido is sometimes referred to as the "king" of Afrobeats

Wen Nigeria Afrobeats star Davido tok about music im dey dey calm and collected.

But bring up politics or charity work and im go jump out of im chair.

"I don dey do music for 11 years," Davido tell BBC DJ Edu.

"Oda tins dey kain of totori me pass," im continue, even as im insist say im still dey committed to making music.

E dey branch out to making documentary wit Netflix, wey im describe as "one of a kind".

Davido, wey im real name na David Adeleke, dey also work on TV game show. "I dey very fun to watch," im joke.

E go be "like Fear Factor" but wit girls and tasks. Di winner go get "plenty money" and go dey able to go on tour wit am.

'Politics dey give me headache'

Outside music, he love news and politics, im tok, but im no see imsef change career anytime soon becos everytin for di kontri dey jagajaga.

Nigeria dey currently face fuel shortage, university strikes, widespread dissatisfaction and widespread insecurity.

"E just dey give me headache," im tok.

"I no fit destroy all my years of entertaining, making people happy, den switch to politician and all my career as Davido and every good tin wey I don do for mysef go vanish becos dat na exactly wetin go happun," im tok.

"A lot of dem end up destroying dia legacy," he added, refering to high-profile people wey enta politics.

Legacy dey important to am. Im want make dem remember am for being a way maker, creating opportunities, changing minds and lives.

For November Davido give away 250m Naira ($608,000; £450,000) to orphanages for Nigeria afta im tweet im fans to give am moni if dem believe say im don make hit song.

Im end up getting more moni dan im expect, afta im write di tweet more as joke dan as a serious plea for fans to send am cash.

"I bin dey drunk and I tweet my account number," im tok. But pipo wey close to am encourage am to keep di moni for imsef. "Di whole night I hear pipo ey tell me : 'Yo, na your moni'".

But na im father, billionaire businessman Adedeji Adeleke, convince Davido to add im own personal cash to di amount, and donate am.

E take am three months for im and im team to do list of nearly 300 orphanages to donate to. Im plan to make donations every year, im tok.

Di unconventional son

Start out for di industry more dan 10 years ago, Davido say he take unusual path compared to odas for im family.

For di Adelekes the "plan" na to go school and den "go work for daddy". But im no follow dis model.

"My mama die and my papa bin so busy wit work e give me time to find mysef" and dat na wen music became im focus. He even "drop" out of school becos na distraction.

Im main focus early for im career was na to make am big for US like Akon, but eventually im realise say na for African sound im passions dey.

Initially sceptical about im son music career, na until Davido released im hit song Dami Duro for 2012, im papa see how far im fit go for di industry.

From dat moment on, im papa "billionaire friends" go call to convince Oga Adeleke to let Davido continue wit music. Dem bin like im sound.

Ten years later, Davido dey London for sold-out concert for O2 arena.

But for beginning of im career, im bin no always feel so welcome for UK: "I rather go home make dem treat me like a king dan go somewhere else make dem disrespect me."

But, "times don different", im comment, and Afrobeats genre don dey get di respect wey e deserve, wit Davido among several stars to buil up followers around di world.