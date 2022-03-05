Fuel scarcity: Lagos goment begin investigate viral video wey show as dem distribute petrol for party

Wia dis foto come from, City People Wetin we call dis foto, Screenshot of di video wey don go viral for social media

Video wey show wia guests for one party dey collect kegs of petrol as souvenir don go viral for social media, but goment no happy.

Di high class party see some guests carry keg of petrol go house.

Dis dey happun as Nigerians dey struggle to get fuel sake of scarcity wey Federal goment neva fit solve.

Wetin dey di video

Checks show say di party hold for Lagos, Southwest Nigeria

Di video show wia di organizers of di party arrange ten litres of keg close to di stage wia live band dey perform.

Di kegs wey carry stickers of di celebrant contain petrol wey dem arrange well ontop each oda.

"Wia my own fuel," one of di live band performer tok.

E come get one man wey dey hand each keg over to pipo wey near am, as souvenir.

Some guests carry dia own keg of petrol dey take foto and and video.

How Lagos goment react

"Di Lagos state goment through di Safety Commission dey investigate dis mata and go ensure say all di pipo wey involve for di dis wrong action go answer questions," na so di Commissioner for Information and Strategy tok.

Gbenga Omotoso, for statement wey im release say wetin di organizers do dey very dangerous.

E say wetin happun dey against "all safety measures".

"Dem don call di attention of di Lagos state goment to one video wey show wia pipo dey hand over kegs of petrol as souvenirs for one event Centre for Lagos.

"No doubt say di action dey dangerous and fit lead to loss of life and property," e add.

Fuel scarcity in Nigeria

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Fuel scarcity for Nigeria don dey reach one month and e don dey bite harder.

Di scarcity don force pump prices to go up for many part of di kontri. Some filling stations dey sell as high as N200 per litre of fuel.

How Nigerians dey cope wit fuel scarcity

Wetin we call dis foto, Nigerians dey struggle to buy fuel for filling station

Wetin we call dis foto, Black marketers don take over di business begin sell fuel for high price sake of di scarcity

Wetin we call dis foto, Car owners dey endure long queues for filling stations

Across Nigeria, many pipo at di moment dey complain say di mata of fuel scarcity neva improve - wit long queues for filling stations wey still dey sell fuel.

Di high price of fuel and di difficulty to get am don make transport fares go high. E don also affect price of goods for market.

Wetin Nigerian goment dey do

Nigerian goment bin say na bad fuel and say dem dey resolve am.

On Thursday di Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited assure say dem go deliver over 1.7 billion litres of fuel and say make Nigerians no involve for "panic buying".

"NNPC dey try everytin possible to resolve di challenge of distribution we dey experience for some parts of di kontri country sake of logistics issues.