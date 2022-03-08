Court no fit remove me from power - Dave Umahi

34 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, David Umahi:

Ebonyi state govnor, Dave Umahi say im go appeal di decision of di Federal High Court for Abuja wey sack am sake of im defect or port go APC.

On Tuesday, di Abuja High Court declare di porting of Ebonyi state govnor and im deputy govnor illegal, null and unconstitutional.

Justice Inyang Ekwo make dis judgement based on case wey PDP file to ask for di removal of govnor and im deputy from office.

But for press briefing wey im do wit tori pipo, di govnor say di court no get di power to remove am from office.

Govnor Dave Umahi and im deputy, Kelechi Igwe, port from Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to di ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Umahi wey dey for im second term for office enta office on di platform of di PDP but port go APC for 2020.

E no too tey afta im and in deputy port, some of di lawmakers for di Ebonyi State Assembly also defect go APC.

Who be Dave Umahi

Born David Nweze Umahi, im na two term govnor of Ebonyi state - e become govnor for 2015 under after e win di election on di platform of im former party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

E later join di All Progressive Congress (APC) for 2020.

Umahi enta politics early and by 2007 e become di acting chairman of di Ebonyi State chapter of di PDP.

From 2009 to 2011 e serve as state chairman of the party.