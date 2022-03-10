MC Oluomo react to NURTW suspension, declare say Lagos no dey part of di Union

9 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/ MC Oluomo

Musiliu Akinsanya popularly known as MC Oluomo say im don resolve to withdraw di membership of di Lagos chapter from di National Union of Road Transport Workers

Dis dey come afta di National body of transport workers for Nigeria suspend am from di union sake of alleged misconduct.

MC Oluomo wey be chairmo of di NURTW for Lagos say na on behalf of di Lagos chapter im withdraw dia membership.

"In order to promote peace, harmony, legality, I, Musiliu Akinsanya, on behalf of all members of di National Union of Road Transport Workers(NURTW), Lagos State chapter, wit over 200 units, don write to di Lagos State Ministry of Transportation and other relevant Agencies about our decision", im tok for inside statement.

Quoting di section 40 of di Constitution of Federal Republic Nigeria 1999 (as amended), im say: "Every pesin dey entitled to assemble freely and associate with other pipo, and in particular im fit form or belong to any political party, trade union or any association for di protection of im interests."

E also ask Lagos State Government to take over di running of di affairs of di Union wit di constitution of a Park Management Committee for Motor Garages & Parks for inside di State to maintain peace.

Why NURTW suspend MC Oluomo?

Wia dis foto come from, MC Oluomo

Di National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) suspend di Lagos chapter Chairman, indefinitely over 'alleged misconduct, insubordination, and inciting members' of di state chapter against di national body.

Dis development fit dey connected to one protest wey Mc Oluomo supporters do wey dem accuse di union at national level say dem dey unnecessarily interfere for di State affairs.

NURTW also direct MC Oluomo to immediately hand over leadership to im deputy chairman and release all property wey belong to di transport body wey dey im hand to di State Secretary, so as to avoid any leadership vacuum for di state.

Dem allege say di decision to place MC Oluomo on indefinite suspension na to prevent any breakdown of law and order after dem notice say im already dey incite members against di union, an act wey dey completely against NURTW constitution.

MC Oluomo suspension dey for one letter dem send am ontop decisions di national body don take as e concern im recent conducts wey di Union describe as a total disregard for di constitution wey dey govern members activities across di country.

For di letter wey dey dated March 9th, 2022, di national body say dem resolve to suspend MC Oluomo after e become obvious say MC Oluomo no dey sorry over im actions even after dem direct am to explain reasons for embarking on such.