Roman Abramovich: New evidence show Russian billionaire deals wey dey corrupt

By BBC Panorama

Reporting team

59 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

One BBC investigation don uncover new evidence about di corrupt deal wey Roman Abramovich take make im fortune.

Di Chelsea owner make billions after im buy oil company from di Russian goment for one auction wey dem rig in 1995.

Mr Abramovich bin pay around $250m (£190m) for Sibneft, before im sell am back to di Russian goment for $13bn in 2005.

Im lawyers tok say anything no show say im make im wealth through criminality.

Di Russian billionaire bin dey sanctioned by di UK government last week sake of im links to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Mr Abramovich assets bin dey frozen and dem don disqualify am as director of Chelsea Football Club.

Di Russian billionaire don already admit for one UK court say im make corrupt payments to help am get di Sibneft deal off di ground.

Na im former business associate Boris Berezovsky sue am in London for 2012.

Mr Abramovich bin win di case, but im describe for court how di original Sibneft auction bin dey rigged in his favour and how im Mr Berezovsky $10m to pay off one Kremlin official.

BBC Panorama don obtain one document wey appear say dem smuggle out of Russia.

One confidential source give di programme di information. Di source tok say di information bin dey secretly copied from files wey Russian law enforcement agencies get on Mr Abramovich.

Di BBC no fit verify dat one, but checks wit odas sources in Russia don backed up many of di details inside di five-page document.

The document tok say di Russian goment bin dey cheated out of $2.7bn for di Sibneft deal - a claim wey dey supported by a 1997 Russian parliamentary investigation. Di document also tok say di Russian authorities bin want charge Mr Abramovich wit fraud.

It tok: "Di Dept. of Economic Crimes investigators conclude say if Abramovich fit face trial, e go don face accusation of fraud… by an organised criminal group."

Panorama bin track down Russia former chief prosecutor, wey investigate di deal in di 1990s.

Yuri Skuratov bin no know about di secret document, but im confirm many of di details about di Sibneft sale independently.

Mr Skuratov tell di programme: "Basically, na fraudulent scheme, where pipo wey take part in di privatisation form one criminal group wey allow Abramovich and Berezovsky to trick di goment and not pay di money wey this company really worth."

Di document also suggest say former Russian President Boris Yeltsin bin protect Mr Abramovich.

It tok say law enforcement files on Mr Abramovich bin dey moved to di Kremlin and say investigation by Mr Skuratov bin dey stopped by di president.

The document tok: "Skuratov bin dey prepare a criminal case to seize Sibneft sake of di investigation of ontop di privatisation. Di investigation bin dey stopped by President Yeltsin … Dem dismiss Skuratov from im office."

Dem sack Mr Skuratov afta di release of a sex tape in 1999. Im tok say na sake of say dem won discredit am and di investigation.

Im tok: "Di whole thing dey obviously political, sake of say in my investigations I come very close to di family of Boris Yeltsin, including via di investigation of di Sibneft privatisation."

Mr Abramovich remain for Kremlin inner circle wen Vladimir Putin bin come into power in 2000.

The document contain details of anoda auction wey dem rig two years later, wey involve one Russian oil company called Slavneft.

Mr Abramovich bin form a partnership wit anoda firm to buy Slavneft, but one rival Chinese company bin dey plan to bid times two.

Many powerful pipo - from di Kremlin to di Russian parliament - go don lose out if di Chinese win di auction

The document tok say a member of di Chinese delegation bin dey kidnapped wen dem arrived for Moscow for di auction.

"CNPC, Chinese company, competitor wey dey very strong, gass withdraw from di auction after dem kidnap one of dia representatives afta im arrive for Moscow Airport and dem release am afta di company declare dia withdrawal.

Di kidnapping story dey backed up by independent sources wey no know about di document.

Vladimir Milov na Russia's deputy energy minister wen dem dey bid for Slavneft. Im no comment on di kidnapping story, im tok say senior political figures bin don already decide say Mr Abramovich's partnership go win di auction.

"I tok say, look, di Chinese want come in and dem want pay price wey dey much bigger. Dem tok say e no matter, shut up, no be your business. Dem don already decide am. Slavneft dey go to Abramovich, di price don dey agreed. Di Chinese go dey dragged out somehow."

Suggestion no dey say Mr Abramovich bin know anything about di kidnapping plot, or play any part inside.

Im lawyers tell di BBC say di kidnap claim "no dey supported wit evidence" and im "no get knowledge of such incident".

Different factions bin don dey fight for di control of Slavneft and widespread opposition bin dey to di Chinese bid.

Whatever di reason wey make di Chinese withdraw, Mr Abramovich's partnership bin get di only bid left on di table. And dem buy Slvaneft at a knockdown price.