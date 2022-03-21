Female sexual impotence: How to identify and treat am

Identifying and understanding female sexual dysfunction, wey pipo know as impotence fit dey simple at first sight.

Afta all, e fit dey enough for woman to ask herself, for example, if she dey satisfied wit di number of times she desire or feel pleasure or pain during sex wit herself or wit anoda pesin.

But everything go dey somehow if di answer na no, and she ask her self why not. Expert tok weda e possible for woman to become 'virgin' again afta no sex for long time

According to common expert estimation, four out of ten adult women dey affected by absence of sexual desire, orgasm or pain, occasionally or permanently.

But many of dem no even know say dem get dis disease, or wetin be di causes and possible treatments.

Two important reason fit be di origin of sexual function - "Di reproduction aspect and di pleasure aspect, wey de connected", na so Lúcia Alves Lara, president of di National Commission wey specialize for sexology of di Brazilian Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics Associations (Febrasgo) tok.

And throughout history, many researchers don attempt to understand and explain how di pleasure aspect of function translate into sexual response for woman body.

Di female sexual response cycle include, according to current scientific consensus, emotional intimacy, sexual neutrality, sexual arousal, spontaneous sexual desire, reactive desire and sexual arousal, and emotional and physical satisfaction.

How to identify female sexual dysfunction?

Low sexual desire na usually di most common female sexual dysfunction. E fit look easy to know say something for your sex life dey "bad", but e no dey easy wen e come to understanding wetin dey "bad" and why?

Di timing, frequency, and level of distress or difficulty na also important signs for diagnosing female sexual dysfunction. How long and how often e dey happen? E good to remember say each woman identify her own signs, and wetin dey cause suffering for one woman no go be di same tin for all.

Some treatments fit even act on di symptoms, but di central element of these approaches na to identify di causes and den define how to treat di dysfunction.

One specialist claim say in general, 52% of patient sexual complaints dey related to psychological factors.

According to sabi pipo, female sexual dysfunction na sexual complaint or problem wey dey happun due to disorder

desire (hypoactive sexual desire disorder)

arousal (female sexual arousal dysfunction)

orgasm (female orgasm dysfunction)

pain (genitopelvic pain dysfunction in women)

Hypoactive sexual desire

To get sexual desire na to wan make love, but na wen e dey linked to di physical and mental well-being of dat woman. Two types of desire na im dey: spontaneous and reactive.

Experts consider desire dysfunction wen woman partially or completely lose her reactive desire, rather than her spontaneous desire. Reactive desire start from stimulus wey fit be physical contact or a conversation, making di woman pass from di phase of sexual neutrality to dat of di reactive desire, wey dey turn am on.

Sexual Arousal Dysfunction in Women

Sexual arousal na dat feeling of sexual pleasure, wey women dey only feel for dia vulva or vagina. Wen e happun, flow of blood dey increase to di genital area, wey dey "swells" and lubricate di vagina.

In di case of sexual arousal dysfunction, di woman find am difficult to lubricate herself and become sexually aroused. She fit also experience little or no sensation of desire, even for di presence of erotic stimulation.

Possible causes include di woman sexuality, wey social, religious, educational, and psychological issues dey influence, wey include trauma or abuse and oda forms of violence.

Female orgasm dysfunction

Orgasm usually results in several contractions of di female sex organ, filled wit nerve endings - di clitoris get ova 8,000 nerve endings, twice as many as di male sex organ, for example. Anorgasmia na di difficulty or inability to achieve orgasm, even wit sexual stimulation.

For dis case, healthcare professional go first look for wetin fit cause dis anorgasmia. E dey often happen say di woman neva get orgasm for her life.

"Wen we tink about di causes of female sexual dysfunctions, we have to tink say science neva reach a single etiology, one single reason," Fernanda Bonato, wey be psychologist and specialist for human sexuality tell BBC.

Genito-pelvic pain dysfunction in women

Dis dey mainly occur wen woman experience pain during penetrative sex, and fit range from di inability to experience penetration easily to inability to experience vaginal penetration at all.

Dis dysfunction dey divided into three categories: dyspareunia, vaginismus and vulvodynia.

Dyspareunia na genital pain woman dey feel during intercourse. Vaginismus dey happen wen involuntary contractions dey interfere wit sexual intercourse and di ability to obtain pleasure. E dey cause discomfort and pain. Vulvodynia, na chronic pain or discomfort for di region of di opening of di vagina, wey dey last at least 3 months. No be infection or skin condition for dat area dey cause am.

Possible Causes of Female Sexual Dysfunctions

Di health professional wey dey deal wit human sexual function na sexologist, wit area of expertise for sexology in gynaecology or psychiatry.

To make di diagnosis, di specialist dey assess di patient medical condition and history during di consultation, and fit perform or order tests or refer di case to oda specialists.

One of di main causes of female sexual dysfunction na medications wey include contraceptives, antidepressants, antipsychotics, and drugs for thyroid treatment or weight loss.

"Di drugs wey dey linked to hypoactive sexual desire and anorgasmia, wey be difficulty or inability to reach orgasm, arousal dysfunction, are psychoactive drugs, including selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, widely used for di general population. Dem dey interfere a lot in sexual function and fit reduce sexual desire very often", explains Lara, from Febrasgo.

Also di impact of oda health conditions dey, such as depression, anxiety disorders, hypertension and diabetes.

"Diabetes fit interfere if e no dey controlled, increased triglycerides, increased cholesterol, changes for cholesterol fit also change di way blood vessels dey grow for male and female genital. Thyroid diseases (thyroid disorders) fit also interfere", na so gynaecologist wey specialize for sexology.