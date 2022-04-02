Will Smith: Im career fit recover afta Oscar slap?

By Ian Youngs

Entertainment & arts reporter

55 minutes wey don pass

Will Smith go from beloved feem favourite to Hollywood evil character wen e slap Chris Rock on stage for di Oscars last weekend.

Im don permanently damage im image and career, and wetin fit happun next?

Di US actor resign from di Oscar Academy on Friday afta im slap comedian Chris Rock on stage during last Sunday ceremony.

Di Academy say dem accept im resignation and dem go "continue to move forward" wit disciplinary process.

As di Oscars end on Sunday night, Will Smith fit bin dey hope im don block di kasala wey for follow im slap before e burst.

Di cry wey im cry for im best actor acceptance speech, wen im apologise to di Academy and im fellow nominees plus how im try to frame imsef as "defender of im family", bin receive standing ovation.

Later im show off as im pose and dance wit im best actor statuette for di after-show party for classic Big Willie style, as if notin happun. Or as if im dey happy say im don solve di mata.

But wen im wake up di next morning, di kasala neva pass, instead e catch fire as pipo tok about im violent behaviour koro-koro for day light.

"E dey crazy to tink say dis one incident fit wipe away so many year of goodwill," Di Wrap editor-in-chief Sharon Waxman tok.

"But e bin dey so public, e bin dey so outside of di box or unusual. One agent we tok to call am 'stunning act of narcissism or feeling say everytin na about am'. Di movie star brand for Will Smith dey badly tarnished."

Her website don publish article wia dem ask film industry insiders if Smith career dey "seriously wounded".

"Di conclusion na, yes," Waxman tok. "'Deadly wound' na di quote, dat na wetin one of di agents wey we tok to call am, and im say im own don finish as A-list movie star.

"Di idea say pipo still relate to Will Smith and feel like im be somebody wey dem want look up to, and wey dem want to admire, and pretend say - hey, e fit be me up dia for TV - e dey really possible say dat feeling say dem fit relate don waka wit dis tin wey happun."

Kim Masters, editor-at-large for Hollywood Reporter, agree say Smith - wey dem sabi for ogbonge feems like Men In Black, Independence Day and Bad Boys - don do very big damage to im image.

"Im don build one personality over many, many years, and dis na complete break from dat personality," she tell BBC Radio 4 Today programme.

"Pipo bin really shock by how e take carry imsef and later, di peculiar acceptance speech and den im dance as if im no send anybody for di Vanity Fair party. So dis na big change of wetin pipo sabi and expect from Will Smith."

Di 53-year-old star no get any history of causing trouble and dem bin sabi am as pesin wey dey generous to im fellow cast members, she add. "But even so, many pipo say dem no go fit look am di same again."

Wetin we fit expect from am in di coming months?

We fit expect charity work, public announcement of therapy or anger management, and di obligatory confessional interview - maybe even on im family Facebook chat show Red Table Talk.

Dat na wia im and im wife Jada Pinkett Smith bin tok about dia relationship issues for 2020, wey be di first time im come close to scandal before.

Na also wia Pinkett Smith bin open up about her alopecia - di hair loss condition wey make her husband kolo for Oscar - and wia Kevin Hart tok about leaving im work as host of di 2019 Oscars.

Feems wey dem go soon release

Smith also get some feems for pipeline wey nobody sure wetin go happun. Dem include Bad Boys 4, Bright 2 and Apple's Emancipation, wia im play runaway slave.

"One big sign wey go show how bad Will Smith rep don dey, [go come] wen we see wetin Apple decide to do wit dis movie," Waxman tok.

"Everybody bin tink say e go comot for second half of di year and dem go consider am for awards for next year, and we no know wetin Apple go do.

"If dem decide to push am [back], I tink dat go give you some strong sense of, dem no want to dey for marketplace wit Will Smith dis year."

Resigning no be di end of di tori

Resigning from di Academy na big deal. Membership of dis almighty, invitation-only joinbody be like mark of achievement imsef.

Na only few pipo dem don ever expel: dem include Harvey Weinstein, Bill Cosby and Roman Polanski - although e no clear weda na di same tin for happun to Will Smith. Im go find out afta few weeks.

But di actor decide to seal im own fate, and forfeit im special role as Oscar voter - by resining now. Im accept say wetin happun na im fault wit every word, but dis no be di end of di story.

Academy say im disciplinary process go continue, dis make am possible say dem fit collect di Oscar wey im win on Sunday - although e fit no happun like dat - or dem fit deny am future appearance for Academy Awards ceremonies.