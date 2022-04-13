Peter Nwachukwu: Osinachi husband family give statement concerning gospel singer death

Wetin we call dis foto, Peter Nwachukwu (L) dey police hand afta dem arrest am on Monday

In-laws of late gospel singer Osinachi Nwachukwu don comment about di death of dia sister-in-law.

Richard Okekenwa, older broda to Osinachi husband, Peter Nwachukwu, say im neva cari eye see or speak to di gentleman for 20 years.

"Im no dey call me. I no get anytin to do wit am."

Okekenwa say Peter Nwachukwu real name na Peter Echijekwu Okekenwa.

Im say wen papa wey born Peter die, Peter no go home for burial, even wen im wife papa die.

Okekenwa say di day im hear news of Osinachi Nwachukwu death na for middle of night im children call am tell am.

Im say im cry for Osinachi death but no be for im borda.

Until now, Okekenwa say Peter neva call am to tell am say im wife Osinachi don die.

Di police say dem make di arrest afta brother of di late singer, file report to di police.

Wetin Richard Okekenwa wife tok?

Richard Okekenwa wife, wey be Osinachi co-wife, say di last time wey she see Peter Nwachukwu na di time wey im marry.

She say di day wey she call Osinachi for phone, she and her husband bin dey togeda so Osinachi bin no fit tok well.

Since dem marry Osinachi, na she her co-wife go register her for meeting of co-wives.

She say, afta more dan 15 years of marrying Osinachi, she neva take eye see her.

'I no dey aware of case of domestic violence'

Wia dis foto come from, PAul Enenche

Meanwhile, founder of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, di church wey di late singer bin dey attend before her death, Dr Paul Enenche don tok about wetin im know say dey worry Osinachi before she die.

Enenche for broadcast say im bin no know say Osinachi dey suffer domestic violence.

E say im bin dey aware say di singer dey sick for some time before she well.

"Na Cameroon I dey for one crusade wey I hear of di unfortunate incident. If na domestic violence wey happun during wen she dey sick or wey make am dey sick, I know dey aware," di pastor tok

E say say all di tins wey im hear after Osinachi die dey "strange" to am.

"First I ask di twin sister if she dey aware dey pass through all di tins and she say she dey aware and I ask her why she no tell us.

"Di sister say Osinachi dey always beg her make she no ell me.

"Even di son tell me say dia father dey always monitor dem.

"Di last one wey touch me pass na di music producer wey tell me how di husband slap di woman inside im studio. Di producer say Osinachi beg am to leave her husband alone.

"All dis tins na wetin we just dey discover. As a pesin and as a church everybody know say we get zero degree tolerance to domestic violence."

Wetin we sabi about Peter Nwachukwu?

Wia dis foto come from, Peter Nwachukwu/Facebook Wetin we call dis foto, Late gospel singer, Osinachi wit her husband, Peter Nwachukwu

Peter na pastor for Dunamis International Gospel church wia im wife also be one of di lead singers before her death.

Dem born Peter for Omaboma, for Nnewi South, inside Anambra state, South East of Nigeria..

Pesin wey dey close to am, Doctor Felix Onyimadu tell BBC say na Okekenwa dem name Peter Nwachukwu wen dem born am.

Dr Onyimadu add am say im no too sabi many tins about Peter because im name no dey for dia register.

But report tok say Peter dey above 50 years for age.

Na for one choir ministration im meet Osinachi before dem two marry.

Nigeria police arrest Peter Nwachukwu, afta di death of di popular gospel artiste wey be im wife, Osinachi.

Na di FCT Police tok tok pesin DSP Josephine Adeh confam di arrest to BBC Pidgin.