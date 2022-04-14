Toyosi: Police arrest girl wey raise false alarm say dem 'kidnap and rape her'

Nigeria Police Lagos State Command, don take-in di woman wey enta social media lie say dem kidnap ad rape her for questioning.

Omotoyosi wey bin first claim say some pipo kidnap and rape her later allegedly confess say notin do her and say she just dey chase clout, voluntarily cari hersef waka go police station, police tok.

According to Police Public Relations Officer, Lagos State Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, post for twitter say, "di lady don voluntarily present hersef for police station. Questioning dey ongoing."

Earlier on Thursday, 14 April, Omotoyosi send out distress post for her Twitter dey call pipo to help her say some boys kidnap and rape her.

Her tweet make Nigerians, her family and even di Lagos police jump into action as dem try to 'rescue' Toyosi from di hands of her captures.

Di police even rush go di location wia Toyosi say dem dey hold her captive.

But later Toyosi do video to say: "I am dey fine, dem no kidnap or rape me. I dey fine and I no dey make dis video under duress or anytin. I dey very okay, I dey my house. Please stop calling or threatening those numbers. I dey okay. Thank you very much."

SP Hundeyin say dem go give di public update.

Clout chasing

Chasing clout - wen pesin do or say some tins just for di purpose of becoming more popular - for social media dey very popular among young pipo around di world including Nigerian youths.

While may dey use clout chasing become popular for social media, many odas dey take am land inside police palava.

But di most worrisome part of clout chasing for social media be say e dey block chance for pipo wey need real help from getting di help wey dem desperately need especially for emergency situation.

Di experience of late Dr Chinelo wey bin cry for prayers for Twitter afta bandits shot her and many oda passengers inside train wey bin from Abuja dey go Kaduna on March 29 still dey fresh for di mind of Nigerians.

Clout chasing for Nigeria Twitter space make pipo no take Dr Chinelo cry for help serious.

Many Twitter users make some kind comments in response to her last post for dis world.

Na dat eye of play na im dem bin take follow Dr Chinelo - di first passenger inside di train to tweet about di bandit attack on di Kaduna bound train.