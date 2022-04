Helicopter crash in Kaduna: Nigeria Airforce to investigate plane crash as family say ‘promising’ pilot dey think of marriage

10 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Flt Lt Abubakar Alkali and Flt Lt Elijah Haruna K

Nigeria Airforce don comot to confam Tuesday plane crash for Kaduna state for northwest Nigeria wey lead to di death of two officers Flt Lt Abubakar Alkali and Flt Lt Elijah Haruna Karatu saying dem go investigate wetin cause am.

According to statement wey Airforce release on Wednesday Chief of Air staff Air Marshall Oladayo Amao visit families and colleagues of di victims for Kaduna to condole with dem over di incident.

Di statement wey Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet wey be tok tok pesin for Nigeri Airforce release add say di crash na reminder of di risks wey flying military men dey take daily to secure Nigeria.

Wia dis foto come from, NAF

Meanwhile family of officer Abubakar Alkali bury am on Tuesday according to Islamic rites for Kaduna and im uncle Alhaji Sule Dauda wey speak to BBC News Pidgin say dem recently discuss im marriage plans.

“I last speak to am (Flt Lt Alkali) few days ago because e suppose come my house to break fast so e call to say work no allow am come, dat na my last tok with am.”

“Di late Alkali na very smart, focused and promising officer wey finish Nigeria Defence Academy few years ago as one of di best for im set in fact few months to in graduation dem send am go USA for anoda special training wey show say e really get potential.”

“Just recently we discuss im marriage plans even though we neva put date but we don meet with di girl side and dem don accept but God don plan everything.”

Wia dis foto come from, Alkali Abubakar/ Facebook

“Im two elder brothers na also military officers not forgetting im oda brother wey dey with Nigeria immigration so na family with history of service to fatherland.”

Di uncle say though di mother dey devastated over wetin happun but she tell pipo to dey pray for im soul instead of weeping.

Oda recent military plane mishaps wey happun for Nigeria

Kaduna crash wey kill chief of army staff

Nigeria Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru and 10 odas die for military plane crash for Kaduna on 20 May 2021 as dem travel from Abuja to Kaduna.

According to Army tok tok pesin Brigadier General Mohammed Yerima, di Chief of Army Staff and di 10 oda officers wey dey part of im entourage bin dey on official trip.

Di Air Force bin tok for statement say di plane crash near di Kaduna airport.

Zamfara crash

Dis one happun for July last year after di Nigerian Air force explain how dia Alpha jet aircraft crash for Zamfara state for north western Nigeria.

Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, wey be Director of Public Relations and Information Nigerian Air Force give confam di tori of di crash for statement.

E say di fighter jet bin dey return from one successful operation between di boundary of Zamfara and Kaduna state wen bandits attack di Jet wey lead to crash.

Airforce aircraft crash near Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport

Dis one happun on 21 February of 2021 when Director of Public Relations and Information Headquarters Nigerian Air Force, Vice Marshal Ibikunle Daramola say dia Beechcraft KingAir B350i aircraft crash while dem bin dey return to di Abuja Airport afta dem report engine failure on dia way to Minna.