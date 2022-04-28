Amended terrorism act: Nigeria Senate agree amendment to kidnapping law, wetin e mean

Kidnapping na big issue for Nigeria but kidnapping for ransom na bigger problem wey be like say e don turn to normal tin.

Di matter turn to serious business venture for criminals wey dey make fast money.

But di spread of kidnapping across evri part of di kontri become source of concern wey make Lawmakers for Nigeria amend di Terrorism (Prevention) Act, 2013.

Di amendment na to ban payment of ransom to kidnappers.

Wetin dey inside Amended Terrorism Act

Na senator Opeyemi Bamidele committee on judiciary, human rights and legal matters sidon wit oda members to recommend wetin dey inside di amended bill.

"Di main reason for dis bill na to discourage di rising wave of kidnapping and abduction for ransom for Nigeria, wey dey spread fast across di kontri," Bamidele tok.

Afta di presentation of di committee report di Senate pass di amended Terrorism (Prevention) Act, 2013, on Wednesday.

Some high point of di amended bill include;

Life imprisonment for kidnapper wey court convict.

If hostage die, di kidnappers go dey sentenced to death

Imposing jail terms of at least 15 years for anybody wey pay for ransom.

Di last point na di most controversial aspect of di act sake of di 15 year jail term for pesin wey pay ransom.

Dis dey come as some observers believe say criminalizing ransom payment go put family members for difficult situation.

Pipo believe say goment no dey do enof to stop kidnapping from happening.

In most cases hostage need to rely on goment and security for rescue dem from kidnapers from but e dey hardly happun.

Kidnapping in Nigeria

Nigeria dey struggle to tackle di deadly wave of kidnappings for ransom by armed gangs.

One of di most fearful threats for families inside Nigeria s na di frequent kidnapping of pipo.

Di armed gangs don tiff thousands of pipo - and dem dey usually demand for ransom.

By every indication, Nigeria lucrative kidnapping industry dey boom - e dey expanding into previously safe areas.

And di mata don dey look like say e dey beyond di control of di kontri military and security forces.

Cases of kidnapping in Nigeria

From Southern Nigeria to di North kidnappers don become big security challenge.

Any body fit be target of kidnap including schoolchildren from dia classrooms and boarding houses, pikin, old pipo, travellers, and di rest.

April 2022, terrorists attack di Kaduna-Abuja train wia dem kidnap 168 passengers.

Di Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) confam di tori and add say eight pipo die for di attack.

Recently di kidnappers release foto of 62 pipo wey dey dia hostage.

Goment still dey reason how to bring out di hostages.

January 2022, tori of 5 year old Hanifa Abubakar wey dem allegedly kidnap and den later kill dominate internet for Nigeria.

Pipo of Kawaji area of Kano state shock afta dem discover di dead bodi of Hanifa wey dem kidnap on di 4th of December, 2021 as she dey return from Islamic school wit her friends.

Police discover di deadi body of Hanifa inside Northwest Preparatory school for Tudun Murtala area of Kano city. Dem arrest three pipo over di case including her teacher.

July 2021, armed men kidnap 121 students from one high school for Nigeria northern Kaduna State.

Afta some days di kidnappers tell di school management say di hostages dey "well and okay".

May 2021, gunmen kidnap 136 students from Salihu Tanko Islamic school for Tegina town wey dey North central Nigeria.

Parents don tell BBC say di kidnappers dey demand N100m to release dia children.

One of di parents tell BBC say, di gunmen call to make demand but di demand too high.

May 2021, Police for Akwa Ibom state arrest di alleged killer of job seeker, Iniobong Umoren.

Di 26-year-old late undergraduate bin miss before dem discover her deadi bodi.

Di suspect dey currently undergo trial for Uyo.

Kidnapper don go prison for Nigeria?

Several courts for Nigeria dey try kidnap suspects for parts of di kontri.

Di most prominent one wey court just conclude na di case of kidnap kingpin Evans, wey go now spend di rest of im life inside prison.

Court find Evans guilty on Friday 25 February, 2022 nearly five years afta police arrest am.

Evans, wit real name Chukwudimeme Ohamadike, dey guilty of criminal conspiracy and kidnapping, according to di court judgement.

Police arrest bin Evans for Lagos on June 10, 2017.