Nigeria insecurity no be leadership failure - Ayade

Ben Ayade: Cross River Govnor say Nigeria insecurity no be leadership failure

40 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, BEN AYADE/FACEBOOK

One Nigerian govnor don attribute di insecurity wey di kontri dey face to di very rich natural resources wey dey di land.

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State on Thursday say, na di very big solid minerals deposit or natural resources for Nigeria dey attract terrorists come di kontri.

Ayade wey tok dis one for Channel Television "Sunrise Daily" on Thursday morning.

E add say, "Security get very big international dimensions."

"Nigeria get so many essential elements or resources wey dey necessary for human life and metals of economic interests.

"So, di solid minerals wey e get don become source of challenge to di kontri."

Nigeria dey among African kontris wey get many many natural resources.

From crude oil, gold, different kains of precious stones, tantalite, zink, salt, uranium, limestone to clay.

Plus plenty plenty odas and di quantity plenty no be small.

According to Ayada di availability of dis natural resources make not only Nigeria but oda African kontris and even kontris for oda parts of di world wey get rich solid minerals, target of foreign kontris.

"Most times for Africa, wen you get dis kain plenty deposit, na just invitation for crisis.

Dis na because dem [foreign kontris] go make sure say you no settle so dem go fit do di exploration.

Collapse of Afghanistan and how e affect Nigeria

Di govnor add say e believe say wit di collapse of Afghanistan Islamic State and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) dey see West Africa as province wey God take bless dem.

And according to Ben Ayade, dia plan na to wipe put all di pipo wey dey live for dat region.

Dis include weda Christian or Muslims becos dem consider all of dem for dis area as infidels.

"So, dem get di policy to occupy West Africa and wit di collapse of Afghanistan, dem now get access to power.

"Dem get kontri wey dem fit call dia own, dem dey deal on drugs, sell dis drugs to raise money, buy arms and sponsor big war."

Nigeria insecurity no be leadership failure - Ayade

Di sitting Nigeria govnor no see di security challenge wey im kontri dey face as say di goment don fail im pipo.

Instead e see am as international wahala dey try make Nigeria remain unstable, but wey di Nigeria goment under President Muhammadu Buhari don manage well sotey di kontri neva divide sake of di whole kasala.

"You need some international strategic and security connections to address di issue. Dis one pass di President and dey more dan di capacity of President of Nigeria," im tok.

E say Nigeria pipo must to cry out to international community and look for sophisticated digital and no-contact technology to address di security challenges for Nigeria.

Ayada na one of di kontri presidential aspirants for di 2023 general elections.

He believe say if im become president, im go build strategic alignment wit kontris including Turkey and Israel and embrace technology.

As im add say to solve di security, economy and power challenges wey di kontri dey face na im top agenda wen e become president.

Kidnapping threat in Nigeria

One of di most fearful threats for families inside Nigeria nowadays na di frequent kidnapping of pipo, including schoolchildren from dia classrooms and boarding houses.

More than 1,000 students don dey kidnapped from dia schools since December 2020, many only released afta aft payment of randsom wey cost upto thousands of dollars.

Some of di kidnappers dey commonly referred to as "bandits" in Nigeria.

Dis ones dey raid villages, kidnap civilians and burn down houses.

Attacks by bandits don force thousands of pipo to even flee dia homes and seek shelter in oda parts of di kontri.

From north to south to west, east to north na thousands of pipo lives don lost across Nigeria sake of kidnappings since 2012.

And attacks still dey go on. Hundreds of schools up north don dey closed following abductions at schools inside Zamfara and Niger state, wia children dem sieze as young as three years old.

By every indication, Nigeria lucrative kidnapping industry dey boom - e dey expanding into previously safe areas.

And di mata don dey look like say e dey beyond di control of di kontri military and security forces.