Hunt begin as police suspect gang rape of Nigerian lady tied to death for Ebonyi

one hour wey don pass

Police dey find those behind di suspected gang rape and killing of a young lady for southeast Nigeria.

Loveth Odah, di PRO of Ebonyi state Police Command say dem discover say pipo "tie her hand and mouth" wen dem see her lifeless.

Police tell BBC Pidgin say dem identify di victim as Ugochi Nworie Abakaliki, Ebonyi state.

But e no dey clear weda dem don formaly inform di family of di dead girl, at di time of di tori.

How e happun

Di incident happun last Saturday but na on Monday di tori come out. E happun for Ngbowo street, Abakaliki, according to local tori.

Report of murder cause police reaction after di matter reach Kpirikpiri Police Division also for Abakaliki.

But anoda lady wey say she be Ugochi friend tell BBC Pidgin say dem bin dey party on Saturday night wen some men approach dem.

"We dey about to comot from di hotel wen some men say make we come hang out with dem. But I no gree.

"Na later we hear say Ugochi don die."

'We discover 12 used condoms'

Abakaliki police command say dia initial investigation show say dem "gang rape" di lady.

Odah say di number of pipo wey carry out di crime neva clear but "officers discover 12 used condoms inside di hotel room wia di crime happun."

She add say "Di DPO report di incident wey happun while on a routine check on di hotel.

Dem discover one room wey no dey accounted for.

“So di DPO decide to enquire from di receptionist wey tell am say dem no know di guests wey check into di room.

"Efforts to open di room prove abortive, until e request for di spare key to open di door, only to discover a lifeless body of di lady, naked and her legs, hands with mouth tied to di bed in di room."

Oda say dem don keep di deadi body for mortuary.

Findings show say Ugochi Nworie na indigene of Ikwo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State. We no know wetin she dey do or weda she be student.

Concern of ritual killing

Some local tori pipo say private part of Ugochi dey missing wen dem discover her deadi body.

Believe be say she be victim of ritual killing. But police neva tok dis claim.

Cases of alleged ritual killing don dey on di rise for Nigeria. Security agencies don make plenty arrests sake of matas like dis.

Recently, three boys for Ogun State chop arrest after dem allegedly kill dia friend girlfriend for money ritual.

Di three boys include two teenagers and anoda wey dey 20 years.

Also, official statistics for Nigeria indicate say cases of ritual killing don increase in number of missing pesins all over di kontri in recent times.

Times pipo miss later dem see dia deadi bodi

For Nigeria, di trend be say victims private organs dey miss wen dem discover dia deadi body.

Law enforcement pipo believe say aome dey sell di organs while odas dey use am for ritual by dem sef.

Police and oda agencies like Economic and Financial Crimes Commission don increase dia work to go after pipo, mostly young boys wey dey into such.

Bamise Anyawole

Di latest incident na dat of Bamise Ayanwole.

Di Lagos state police confam di death of Bamise on 7 March, one week afta she bin go missing wen she enta BRT bus.

According to di police, "We see di deadi bodi dey lie on top Carter Bridge by Ogogoro Community, Lagos Lagos Island. Di corpse dey for morgue for Mainland Hospital, Yaba, for autopsy."

Tori be say di driver of di Lagos state Bus Rapid Transit System allegedly kidnap Oluwabamise Ayanwole.

Hanifa Abubakar

Di suspects ontop di alleged murder of Hanifa Abubakar dey face murder charges for court for Kano state.

Dem dey on trial for allegedly kidnapping and killing Hanifa after police discover her deadi bodi inside Northwest Preparatory school for Kano city.

Na January Nigeria Police arrest three suspects including Abdulmalik Tanko over di kidnap and murder of Hanifa.

"After e give her poison e wait 20 minutes outside for Hanifa to die," authorities quote di prime suspect confession.

Iniobong Umoren

Anoda case na dat of Happiness Iniobong Umoren wey disappear for for days before dem discover say she don die.

On 29 April @UmohUduak begin use #HinyNumoren to announce say her friend dey in trouble and she need help.

Uduak wey her twitter handle be Happiness Activist say her friend tell her say she dey go for one job interview for Airport road on April 29th, and she no return since then.

Few days after, Police say dem dig out Iniobong deadi body afta di suspect allegedly lead dem go di place e bury her.

Dem later put her for University of Uyo Teaching Hospital UUTH pending autopsy.